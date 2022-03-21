5 WWE Superstars you may not know are now grandparents

Several former WWE Superstars you may not know have now become grandparents.

There are a few well-known grandparents in WWE today. Vince McMahon, for example, has six grandchildren. His daughter Stephanie gave birth to three daughters while his son Shane has three boys. Jerry Lawler also has a grandson who is an amateur wrestler.

Other WWE Superstars have also welcomed grandchildren over the past few years. Unlike McMahon and Lawler, however, some of these wrestlers seem so young that it's difficult to imagine them as grandparents. One was even in her 30s and gave birth to a new baby only a few months after her daughter did the same.

Here are five WWE Superstars you may not know are now grandparents.

#5. Batista

WWE legend Batista with his grandson

Batista has been married three times and has three children, two with his first wife and one with his second. He also became a grandfather nearly 15 years ago. The Animal was only 38 when his eldest daughter Keilani gave birth to her first child.

In his autobiography "Batista Unleashed", he disclosed that he was not ready to be a grandfather when his daughter had her first son. Nevertheless, he instantly fell in love with the boy when he saw him:

"I took my first look at him and fell instantly in love with him (...) all my anger and bitterness just disappeared when I looked into that little boy's wrinkled face (...) I wasn't ready to be a grandfather, but he was ready for me," Batista wrote.

Keilani later had another child. The former World Heavyweight Champion is now a grandfather of two. In an interview with The Baltimore Sun in 2007, Batista stated that although it sounds weird for him to say he's a granddad, he is not ashamed of it.

"I love my grandkids. It sounds weird and it's weird for me to say it – that I have grandchildren – but they're beautiful boys, and I'm definitely not ashamed to be a granddad," he said.

Batista retired from in-ring action in 2019. In his final bout, the 53-year-old lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

#4. Ken Shamrock

Ken Shamrock has been married twice. In 1985, he tied the knot for the first time with Tina Ramirez. The couple had four children together before divorcing in 2004. A year after his divorce, Shamrock married his second wife, Tonya. He is now the step-father of her three children.

The 58-year-old has many grandchildren. In an interview with Yahoo News in 2016, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about his retirement plans, disclosing that he would be spending more time with his children and grandchildren.

"I have a couple businesses that I’ve started up, I’ll be doing a lot of that, but my love is for my kids and working with kids. I’m working with different at-risk kids. I have 13 grandbabies and seven children and I am going to enjoy my children when that day comes. I’m gonna be traveling, spending time with them, and spoiling them and supporting them," he said.

Shamrock spent nearly two years in Vince McMahon's company between 1997 and 1999. After his departure, he competed in several other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Kane

WWE Hall of Famer Kane with his family

Kane has been married to Crystal Goins since 1995. The couple now have two daughters and two grandchildren. On his official website, the current mayor of Knox County stated that he had learned that the best thing about growing older is grandkids.

"My daughters, Devan and Arista, are the pride of my life. Both of them are nurses who have recently earned their BSN degrees. Devan is studying to be a Physician's Assistant. Arista is working on her MBA in health care administration. I've also learned that the best thing about growing older is grandkids. I have two—a granddaughter and a grandson," Kane wrote.

The WWE Hall of Famer later revealed that one of the main reasons he wanted to become mayor was because he wanted his grandchildren and other young kids to have tremendous opportunities similar to those he had.

"I've had tremendous opportunities in my own life, and I want to make sure that my kids, my grandkids, everybody's kids and grandkids, have those same opportunities. I'm a big believer in the American Dream, and I want to make sure that the American Dream will be available to future generations," he said in an interview with Truman Media Network.

The 54-year-old had not competed in Vince McMahon's company since January 2021, when he participated in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

#2. Jillian Hall

In 2000, Jillian Hall tied the knot with her first husband, Tim, when she was only 19. The couple remained together for nearly four years, during which time they had a daughter. They then split in 2004.

In 2019, the then-38-year-old Hall became a grandmother when her daughter, Victoria, gave birth to her first daughter, Rasabelle Clementine. Less than a year later, the former Divas Champion gave birth to her second daughter with boyfriend Zac Pharoah.

Since the birth, Hall has shared several photos with her granddaughter on her Instagram account, expressing love for her. The former WWE Superstar seems to have a close relationship with her daughter and grandchild.

Victoria recently decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a wrestler. She has appeared in a few independent events since February 2021.

#1. Sable

Sable with her daughter Mariah (left) and Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar (right)

Sable has a daughter, Mariah, from her first marriage to Wayne Richardson. After Richardson passed away, the former WWE Women's Champion tied the knot with former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero, who adopted her daughter.

Mero and Sable later split after the former Women's Champion started a romantic relationship with current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. She then tied the knot with The Beast Incarnate in 2006.

In 2012, Sable became a grandmother when her then-21-year-old daughter gave birth to a baby boy. Lesnar, who is only 44 years old, is also now a step-grandfather.

While Lesnar and his wife rarely speak about their private life, Sable's ex-husband Marc Mero revealed in an interview that Mariah and her family are now living in Canada.

"Mariah, is moving up to Canada to live with them [Sable and Lesnar]. They've got a house up there and everything. Her husband is going to go up there and work some of the tractors for Brock," he told The Ross Report a few years ago.

Sable and Lesnar left WWE in 2004. While the former Women's Champion never returned to the company, her husband made his comeback in 2012. He currently holds the WWE Championship.

The Beast Incarnate is set to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All Title Unification match.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell