5 WWE women who were mothers when they debuted

Being a parent isn't easy even in the best circumstances. For WWE Superstars, it must be very difficult indeed. Even so, several WWE women have recently welcomed children into their families.

Ronda Rousey, for example, gave birth to her first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne, last September. Four months later, Rousey made her comeback to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, a few other former and current female WWE Superstars were mothers before joining Vince McMahon's company. Some of these wrestlers' children have even appeared on WWE television in the past few years.

Here are five WWE women who were mothers when they debuted.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Sable

Sable gave birth to her daughter Mariah before joining WWE

Sable has been married three times. In 1987, she tied the knot with her first husband, Wayne Richardson. The couple had a daughter, Mariah, before Richardson tragically passed away in 1991.

After her first husband's death, Sable married Marc Mero in 1994. Two years later, the two joined WWE. In an interview with the Ottawa Sun in 1999, the former Women's Champion disclosed that she was popular at her daughter's school.

"Mariah's down to earth. She doesn't see what all the hype is about. She said to me once, 'Everybody at school talks about how beautiful my mom is ... I just don't see it,'" she said.

Sable and Mero spent nearly three years in Vince McMahon's company before leaving in 1999. Four years later, Sable returned to WWE, where she began a romantic relationship with Brock Lesnar.

Sable officially split from Mero in 2004. She then married The Beast Incarnate in 2006. In an interview with The Ross Report, Mero revealed that he had adopted Mariah. He also stated that she is still his daughter to this day.

"I adopted Rena's daughter, Mariah, who is still my daughter to this day. (...) She [has] got two children with Brock and our daughter, Mariah, is moving up to Canada to live with them. They've got a house up there and everything. Her husband is going to go up there and work some of the tractors for Brock," he said.

Sable and Lesnar left Vince McMahon's company in 2004. Although The Beast Incarnate later returned to the company, his wife did not.

#4. Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka

Asuka is a working mother

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Asuka joined Vince McMahon's company in 2015. Despite being one of the most popular superstars on the roster, the Japanese superstar likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye.

Asuka was a mother before signing with WWE, which neither she nor WWE ever announced. However, Becky Lynch revealed this information during an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2020.

"Passing that championship [The RAW Women's Championship] onto Asuka meant a lot. She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it’s not really advertised, is that she’s a working mom. She's proven that you can do it all. You can be a bada** and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more a**, have a YouTube show, and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me," she said.

The Empress of Tomorrow has not competed since July 2021. She is currently out of action due to injury.

#3. Former Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina

Tamina tied the knot with Brandon Polamalu in 1995. The couple spent nearly eight years together, during which time they had two daughters. Nevertheless, the former Women's Tag Team Champion and Polamalu split in 2003.

The mother-of-two made her WWE debut seven years after her divorce. In an interview with Chasing Glory last year, she stated that her daughters are the ones who give her the strength to do what she does today.

"The way these girls are, I mean they're like my life. Those are my true loves. Like those two girls, like, they give me the strength to still do this today because like without them, like I can't even imagine what my life would be like today. So, it's like everything I do is for,of coursee for myself, but at the same time everything I do is for them," she said.

Tamina is currently active on Monday Night RAW. She recently challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship. Nevertheless, she came up short.

#2. Former Divas Champion Jillian Hall

Jillian Hall with her daughter, Victoria

In 2000, Jillian Hall married independent wrestler Tim Hall (AKA Tiny Tim). The former Divas Champion spent nearly four years with her first husband, during which time they had a daughter, Victoria. The couple split in 2004.

That same year, Hall joined WWE. She spent nearly six years with the company before being released from her contract in 2010.

In 2019, Hall became a grandmother after her daughter, Victoria, gave birth to her first child. The former Divas Champion also welcomed her second daughter, Violet Elise Farrow, with then-boyfriend Zac Pharoah in 2020. The 41-year-old and Pharoah apparently tied the knot last December.

Hall's eldest daughter recently decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a wrestler. She made her first wrestling appearance in February 2021 at an independent event.

Over the past few months, the former Divas Champion has posted a few photos with her daughter backstage at wrestling events.

#1. WWE Superstar Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans was only 19 years old when she married her high school sweetheart, Alfonso Estrella-Kadlec. The couple had their first daughter, Summer, a few years before the former United States Marine joined Vince McMahon's company.

In an interview with WWE.com in 2017, Evans spoke about the hardships of being a mother while chasing her wrestling dreams.

"She goes to the shows, travels with me with her activity bag ready and her mini NXT Women's Championship Title. She's no stranger to the locker room and knows all the NXT wrestlers. She's only 4 years old and needs her mama, so I try my best to juggle both. At the end of long days, I've got to take care of a little lady who means the world to me. Sometimes I have to work out on the porch while she's asleep, just so I can stay in shape. It's hard, but how can I teach her to follow her dreams if I don't follow mine?" she said.

Evan's daughter, Summer, has made a few appearances on WWE television and is well-known to the WWE Universe.

The Sassy Southern Belle has not competed since February 2021. In her last match, she teamed up with Peyton Royce to face Asuka and Charlotte Flair. However, the 31-year-old and her partner lost the bout.

Evans recently gave birth to her second daughter, Sunny. She is currently on maternity leave.

Edited by Jacob Terrell