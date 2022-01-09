5 WWE Superstars' children who could follow Bron Breakker to NXT 2.0

Several WWE Superstars' children could follow in Bron Breakker's footsteps and join NXT 2.0 in the next few years.

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son Bron Breakker signed with Vince McMahon's company last year and made his NXT 2.0 debut in September 2021. The 24-year-old is currently one of the most talented performers on WWE's third brand and recently defeated Tommaso Ciampa at New Year's Evil to capture the NXT Championship.

Breakker is not the only second-generation superstar to ever compete on NXT. Several former wrestlers' sons and daughters have preceded him, including Bray Wyatt and Charlotte Flair. Other WWE Superstars' children could also follow Breakker to NXT 2.0 in the future. While a few of them are still training to become wrestlers, others are already active on the independent circuit.

Here are five WWE Superstars' children who could follow Bron Breakker to NXT 2.0.

#5. Former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall's Daughter: Victoria Hall

Jillian Hall joined WWE in 2003 and made her main roster debut two years later. The 41-year-old spent nearly seven years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she won the Divas Championship once. Nonetheless, WWE announced her release in November 2010. Over the next four years, Hall competed on the independent circuit before hanging up her boots in 2014.

The former Divas Champion has been married three times and now has two daughters. Her oldest daughter, Victoria, recently decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a wrestler.

Victoria made her first wrestling appearance at an independent event in February 2021. She posted a short clip from the show on her Instagram account. She also posted a photo with her mother backstage.

Hall was also in attendance during another wrestling show, during which her daughter competed a few months later. Hall's daughter is currently active on the independent circuit. Although she still lacks experience, Victoria Hall could join NXT 2.0 in the future.

In addition to being a professional wrestler, Victoria is also a mother. She gave birth to Jillian Hall's first grandchild in 2019. A year later, her mom welcomed her second daughter, Violet Elise Farrow, with then-boyfriend Zac Pharoah. The couple recently tied the knot on December 6, 2021.

