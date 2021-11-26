Who is Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s eldest daughter?

Triple H is a veteran of the professional wrestling industry and the same can be said for his wife Stephanie McMahon.

A multi-time WWE World Champion, Triple H is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Developmental of WWE.

Stephanie McMahon is a businesswoman and a former wrestler. She is currently the chief brand officer of WWE and has made appearances as an authority figure on different brands, including both RAW and SmackDown

After dating for a while, the power couple of WWE finally got married on the 25th of October, 2003.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon also have three daughters, named Aurora Rose Levesque, Murphy Claire Levesque and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque.

Their eldest daughter is Aurora Rose, and in a recent interview with TalkSport, Stephanie McMahon told the media that her eldest daughter has already started her training and is preparing herself to follow in the footsteps of her parents.

"We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job.' So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do."

Triple H recently recovered from a cardiac arrest and seems to be doing well

Back in September, Triple H suffered a cardiac arrest and WWE also sent an update when the incident occurred. Thankfully, The Game is doing a lot better now and Stephanie McMahon also provided an update on her husband, as well.

"Paul is doing great, thank you very much for asking."

Triple H was also recently spotted in a video where he and other WWE officials, including Chairman Vince McMahon, were at the construction site of WWE's new headquarters building.

