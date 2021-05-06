Bianca Carelli: 5 Things you need to know about Santino Marella's daughter

Santino Marella is a multi-time champion and one of the funniest guys to have ever set foot in a WWE ring. It now seems his daughter, Bianca Carelli, is ready to follow in his footsteps.

Marella has reached out to Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon via Twitter to inform them that his daughter is ready to step into a WWE ring.

The former Intercontinental Champion stated she has been training to become "a total superstar."

"Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine!" said Marella in his tweet.

If things go her way, Bianca Carelli could soon find herself signed up by the company and become a second-generation WWE Superstar

Although Santino Marella is popular amongst the fans, they know little about his daughter.

Here are five things you need to know about Bianca Carelli.

#5 Bianca Carelli didn't want to become a wrestler before college

Bianca Carelli is the current Battle Arts Academy Women's Champion

Despite her father's wrestling history, Bianca Carelli did not start pursuing a pro wrestling career until college. Before that, she just enjoyed watching her father perform inside the ring.

“I always saw how fun it was to watch him in the ring, I just didn’t know how I fit into the puzzle,” she told SLAM! Wrestling.

The idea of becoming a wrestler struck Carelli only after college when decided not to pursue a career in her field of study, Biology.

“I was studying biology and I loved it,” she said, “but I knew that I didn’t want to pursue a career in that field and so did my dad.”

Santino Marella suggested that his daughter should join Tyson Dux Wrestling Factory in Canada to learn the ropes. Carelli returned home a few months later to continue her training under her father's supervision at his Battle Arts Academy.

She is currently the Battle Arts Academy Women's Champion. Carelli is also a personal trainer and certified sports nutritionist.

Bianca Carelli had the athletic prowess to become a WWE star as she started lifting at the age of 12. She also got an endorsement from Beth Phoenix.

The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed that Marella's daughter cut incredible promos when she was just 10 years old.

".@CarelliBianca was cutting promos at 10 years old that blew all of us away!! Ready to take on the world!! @WWENXT @WWE @TripleH @StephMcMahon," said Phoenix.

