Bianca Carelli reveals what happened after Santino Marella tweeted about her [Exclusive]

Santino Marella's daughter Bianca Carelli recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta and discussed a bunch of topics.

Carelli was asked about Marella's tweet that made many wrestling fans aware of her earlier this year. He tagged Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in his tweet and made it clear that his daughter wants to become a professional wrestler as well.

"Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine!" tweeted Santino Marella.

Bianca Carelli talks about what happened after Santino Marella shared the tweet

When Riju Dasgupta asked Bianca Carelli if Santino Marella's tweet put additional pressure on her, here's what the young gun had to say:

"I don't know about pressure 'cause I always put a lot of pressure on myself, kind of from the beginning. I definitely noticed now, since that tweet, that there's a lot more acknowledgement... 'oh! Santino has a daughter,' 'oh! this is Bianca,' and even still now there's more attention surrounding me as a wrestler. I still have a lot more training I want to do a lot better that I want to get. I've had quite a few matches but I would like to learn a lot more, so I guess there is an expectation now, but I'm... okay! my next match I have to be perfect. There's a little more pressure but it's good. I'm one of those people, I like pressure."

Marella's tweet did put the spotlight on his daughter and many fans hoped that they would get to see her in a WWE ring somewhere down the line. It's still too early to say anything but one look at Carelli and her demeanor is enough to know that she is determined and is willing to work towards making a name for herself in the pro wrestling business.

