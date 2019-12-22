WWE Hall of Famer makes major comparison of 80s era to now

WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana

WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana has been speaking about some of the major differences from his 1980s era to the present day.

The 66-year-old legend, who still wrestles occasionally, was a staple part of life in WWE in the late 80s and early 90s. He is a former Intercontinental Champion and a former co-holder of the tag team titles, too.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2014, there is very little that fazes the legendary figure but, in a recent interview, Santana admitted to being "nervous as hell" of one of the major changes in today's WWE.

Quite the contrast to the landscape of the company in his prime, WWE now benefits from the input of various writers and creative talent, with the basis of many in-ring and backstage segments written to the letter in advance.

That appeared to be a major shock to the system for the Texan-born star, who recalled his appearance on RAW back in 2010 when speaking to the VOC Nation Radio Network's Wrestling with History Podcast recently.

I remember when I went in to introduce Alberto Del Rio on [RAW]... they gave me a script and I was nervous and hell because I had to memorize it, and I didn't want to mess up the script they gave me. We used to talk from the heart and the fans could feel what we were trying to get across. They felt what we were saying, and then in the match we would even make them feel it more. We were able to continue the story from our interviews with the match, and the story could go on forever and ever and ever. You couldn’t get away with it now.