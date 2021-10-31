5 former WWE Superstars who are thriving outside the pro wrestling industry

WWE is the dream destination for many young talents starting in the professional wrestling industry. Everyone wants to play a part in the big leagues, wrestling the top stars and headline events like Wrestlemania.

WWE's worldwide popularity has been solidified due to a lack of competition. The company also uses celebrity involvement from time to time to keep its mainstream appeal alive. Bad Bunny's time in the company leading to a Wrestlemania match is a recent instance of the company's capability to involve celebs.

However, not everyone succeeds in the competitive atmosphere of WWE. They may try to find greener pastures in other professional wrestling promotions. In some cases, they may discard the industry entirely, choosing to try their luck in some other profession.

Many popular stars are currently thriving outside the professional wrestling industry. Here is a list of five such former WWE superstars.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana: Teacher

Tito Santana was a star performer for WWE throughout the '80s. Although he never won a world championship, he was a two-time Intercontinental Champion and one-time King of the Ring winner.

Santana was a rarity in wrestling as he remained a babyface throughout his WWE career. In the early '90s, he wrestled as El Matador and was reportedly considered for a major main event push that eventually went to Bret Hart.

Apart from the Intercontinental Championship, he held the Tag Team Championship twice, with Rick Martel and Ivan Putski. Santana was an integral part of the first nine Wrestlemania events and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

The WWE Hall of Famer has reduced his independent appearances to concentrate on his work as a middle school Spanish teacher. While the students are too young to remember his stardom, their parents certainly recall.

