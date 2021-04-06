10 Best Celebrity Appearances in WWE

For many years, professional wrestling was treated like a circus sideshow by the rest of the entertainment industry. Indeed, for most of its existence, the wrestling industry has been looked down upon and avoided by any but the lowest ranked celebrities.

That all changed in the 1980s, when Pro Wrestling exploded onto the mainstream stage. The primary architect behind this water change was Vince McMahon, Jr. When he took over what was then called the WWWF from his father, Vince McMahon Sr., the first change made was to throw out the old 'regional' model for the business.

Vince McMahon Jr. also reached out to then-fledgling cable channel Mtv in hopes of creating a connection between sports entertainment and the music industry.

The gamble paid off, with millions tuning in to see the War to Settle the Score, a bout between Hulk Hogan and Rowdy Roddy Piper. The match also involved rocker Cyndi Lauper and 1980s icon Mr. T.

From there, other celebrities have either been approached by the WWE, or sought out the company themselves.

From Sugar Ray Leonard, who lost a fight to Gorilla Monsoon, to Arethra Franklin, who sang the US national anthem at Wrestlemania, celebrities were lining up to be involved with the WWE product.

Here are the ten best celebrity appearances in WWE throughout the company's history, ranked by how well the appearance was received by fans and critics.

#10 Donald Trump

Donald Trump prepares to shave Vince McMahon's head, egged on by Stone Cold Steve Austin and Trump's 'champion' Lashley.

Long before he was elected the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump was known to audiences as the reality show host for The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice.

Trump was brought in as a sort of rival businessman to Vince McMahon. McMahon, in the storyline, took their friendly competition too seriously and the conflict was stirred up. Eventually, a proxy match was scheduled for Wrestlemania 23.

Bobby Lashley would be Trump's champion, while Vince McMahon picked Umaga. Whoever's champion loses would have their head shaved live in the ring.

In order to insure a fair contest, Stone Cold Steve Austin was assigned as special guest referee.

The fixture will always remain as one of WWE's most popular Wrestlemania segments as Lashley defeated Umaga to give Mr Trump the onus.

The trio of Austin, Trump and Lashley then went on to shave Mr McMahon's head bald live on television, much to the delight of those in attendance.

