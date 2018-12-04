Pro-Wrestling News: Jesse Ventura comments on pulling ribs & why his TV series was canceled

Future President?

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura was a guest at the Monopoly events convention For The Love of Sci-Fi in Manchester, England this past weekend and I got to speak with him a little.

In case you didn't know...

Having been Governor of Minnesota, had starring roles in big movies such as the first Predator movie, as well as various TV shows and having written 10 books, Jesse Ventura has had one of the most successful life after WWE/Wrestling careers, arguably being beaten by only The Rock.

Jesse Ventura has not made an appearance for WWE since he November 23, 2009 episode of RAW when he appeared as the Celebrity guest host for the evening. Jesse and Vince McMahon had a falling out after the show over Jesse refusing to endorse Linda McMahon's senate campaign.

The heart of the matter

I asked Jesse would we be likely to ever see it return. Jesse replied by saying:

'' After three years of Conspiracy Theory, the government said no. They didn't want me to do it anymore, too controversial for them. ''

Jesse also took part in a Q & A session with his fellow Predator star Carl Weathers. Jesse was asked did he ever pull any ribs back in his WWE days. Jesse said that he didn't because he was very different from the rest of the boys. He described himself as a loner who kept to himself.

Jesse did, however, say he wanted to pull a rib on the attendees of a local nightclub just outside of where Predator was filmed. Jesse said he wanted to dress up two disfigured dead body dummies that were used on set and see what would happen, but his Predatory co-stars Carl Weathers and Bill Duke wouldn't do it.

What's next?

Monopoly Events, the company behind this convention that Jesse appeared at, will be returning to Liverpool, England, on 28 and 29 April next year for a wrestling convention called For The Love of Wrestling.

Jesse Ventura is considering running for President in 2020.