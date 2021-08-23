Goldberg on if his son Gage will become a professional wrestler

Goldberg has given his honest opinion on whether his son, Gage, will follow in his footsteps and become a professional wrestler.

Last night at SummerSlam, following Goldberg's loss to Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, we saw Gage Goldberg physically get involved and attack Lashley. However, the All Mighty made him pass out as he put The Hurt Lock on the WWE Hall Of Famer's son.

Before SummerSlam, Goldberg sat down with La Previa de WWE to discuss various subjects. When Gage was brought up, The Icon was asked what his reaction would be if his son wanted to become a professional wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer gave a sincere answer and said he doesn't know if his son has plans to become a wrestler. Goldberg, however, said he would back his son regardless of what direction he takes in the future.

"I sure don't know," Goldberg said. "I have no idea what I would do in that situation. The fact is I'm his father, along with his mother, we support everything that he does. He makes a decision and we back him 100%. As a matter of fact, after this video conference, I'll be calling him and we're gonna download on some football talk. But, you know, that's a bridge I'll have to cross if in fact it's built in front of me. I don't know if that's something he'd like to pursue. But as a father, you know, I have to be behind him 100% and I know that he would do nothing but carry on the name in a positive way."

Goldberg on the comparisons of his son Gage to Dominik Mysterio

While many members of the WWE Universe have made recent comparisons between Gage and Dominik Mysterio, Goldberg believes that their situation is different because his family didn't come up in the wrestling business.

"It's a business that has been in Rey's family for generations," Goldberg said. Myself, it's a lot different. I came into it late later in life and it became something that I was very passionate about, but it was not something that I grew up loving because football was my goal. I think my son is the same way, although being cast into this as a 15-year-old brought him to the forefront a lot sooner than it did business-wise for me. So, again, I'm just proud of what he's accomplished so far and I'm curious and very much anticipating the future for him."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

