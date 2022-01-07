Bron Breakker reveals the time his father first watched him wrestle

One of the brightest talents in the NXT Bron Breakker, recently spoke to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri and spoke on a number of topics. In the interview, Breakker revealed when his dad Rick Steiner first watched him wrestle.

The 24-year-old recently captured NXT Gold at the brand's first event of the year - New Year’s Evil on January 5. Bron Breakker faced off against Tommaso Ciampa at the Premium Live Event and emerged victorious. The latter failed to break the Steiner Recliner. a move Breakker's uncle Scott Steiner used to apply.

Bron Breakker stated in the interview that the NXT Championship triumph is something he will remember for the rest of his life. He went on to say that the victory was all the more special due to his dad's presence in the front row.

"It was a surreal moment. I'll remember that for the rest of my life. It was just unbelievable. It still hasn't set in yet, it only happened 12 hours ago. That was really cool. My dad, it was the first time he's ever seen me work and he sat front row. It was cool. It was a moment. That's a moment I'll cherish forever," - said Breakker

Diamond Dallas Page congratulates Bron Breakker on winning NXT Championship

WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) congratulated Bron Breakker, who defeated Tommaso Ciampa at New Year's Evil for the NXT gold.

DDP took to Twitter to praise the young champion and post images of the latter doing DDP Yoga. The legend also featured two pictures from the January 5 event which featured Bron Breakker holding the Championship.

"Congratulations to the new @wwe NXT champion @bronbreakkerwwe PROUD of You brother! @nxtciampa and you tore the house down. It’s pretty amazing considering you’ve only been working for the last 11 months. I look forward to see how much you’re growing in the next 11 months," tweeted DDP

Do you think Bron Breakker should be promoted to the main roster soon? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

