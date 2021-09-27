10 former WWE Superstars who are 50+ years old but still in great shape

Despite being over 50 years old, several former WWE Superstars are still in great shape.

It's harder to lose fat, build muscles, and maintain an athletic body as one gets older. One of the primary reasons is a slowing metabolism. People also start to lose lean body mass, like muscle and bone density, as they get older.

For former wrestlers, who've had muscular bodies during their active years, it becomes a challenge to stay in shape as they get older. They probably need to work even harder than they did when they were younger.

While some former WWE Superstars have struggled to maintain their athletic bodies since turning 50, others have successfully done so.

Here are ten former WWE Superstars who are 50+ years old but are still in great shape.

#10. Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock

Ken Shamrock joined WWE in 1997 after wrestling for many different promotions. Before becoming a pro-wrestler, Shamrock was a mixed martial artist. Two years after joining WWE, he decided to leave to resume his MMA career.

While being an MMA fighter, the 57-year-old also wrestled in different promotions in the years following his WWE departure, including NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Despite being 57, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is in phenomenal shape. He occasionally shows off his ripped body on his Instagram account.

Shamrock hasn't wrestled for several months. Last January, he teamed up with Chris Bey, Moose, and Sami Callihan to face Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Trey Miguel, and Willie Mack. Shamrock's team lost, and he hasn't competed since.

#9. WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline

WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline is a legend in the wrestling industry. She kicked off her wrestling career in late 1980s. The 57-year-old wrestler in several promotions throughout her career, including WCW, WWE, and TNA (IMPACT Wrestling).

After a short stint at WCW, Jacqueline joined WWE in 1998. She went on to become one of the best female competitors in the company. The 57-year-old won the Women's Championship twice and captured the Cruiserweight title once before leaving in 2004.

Following her WWE departure, Jacqueline wrestled in TNA for several years. The 57-year-old competed last nearly eight years ago when she lost a hardcore match against O.D.B. at TNA One Night Only – Hardcore Justice 2.

The former WWE Women's Champion is still in great shape despite seemingly retiring quietly several years ago. She has made a few appearances on WWE TV in the past few years. Jacqueline entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. The 57-year-old also competed in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018.

