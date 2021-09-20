5 memorable Stone Cold Steve Austin stunners since his in-ring retirement - Vince McMahon, Current AEW Champion, WWE Hall of Famer

Stone Cold Steve Austin, a six-time WWE Champion, is one of the greatest and most influential wrestlers in the business.

Integral to the success of the Attitude Era in the late 90s and early 2000s, Austin had memorable feuds with the Undertaker, Triple H, the Rock, Shawn Michaels, and most importantly Vince McMahon.

Steve Austin's rivalry with the boss till date is etched as one of the best storylines in the memory of every wrestling fan.

Famous for stunning wrestlers out of the blue, Stone Cold unfortunately had to hang up his boots from in-ring competition in 2003 due to multiple knee injuries.

Known for his catch phrases, Stone Cold Steve Austin's most famous one 'And that's the bottom line, cuz Stone Cold said so!' was bread and butter for a lot of fans.

Post his retirement, the Texas Rattlesnake became the Co-General Manager of RAW for a short while. Since then, Austin has continued to make sporadic appearances in the squared circle.

In this article, we reminisce about 5 most memorable Stone Cold Steve Austin stunners after his in-ring retirement.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin dishes out multiple stunners - WrestleMania 32

At WrestleMania 32, after beating The New Day, King Barrett of the League of Nations bragged no three men could beat them. Out walked 3 WWE Hall of Famers - Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Current AEW TNT champion Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, was on the receiving end of the first stunner, followed by his teammate Barrett, as Austin, Foley and Michaels cleaned house.

The New Day then entered the ring to celebrate with the Hall of Famers. Xavier Woods tried to persuade Stone Cold for a dance and Austin obliged with a stunner. The moment was epic and, till date, sends waves of joy to the WWE universe.

