"My easiest fight would be Joe Biden" - Donald Trump reveals who he would want to challenge in a boxing match

If not in the United States presidential election, Donald Trump is sure he would outpoint Joe Biden in a boxing match.

Promising to knock Biden out "very quickly," the 75-year-old said the current president of the United States would be his easiest opponent in the boxing ring.

Earlier today, Trump joined the Evander Holyfield vs. Tito Ortiz press conference via a call. He was asked who his ideal opponent would be should he have the chance to compete in the squared circle.

Trump, acknowledging that he wouldn't stand a chance against a real boxer, responded:

"If I had to fight somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I'll take a pass on the professional boxers, that would be a very dangerous subject. But If I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he'd go down very, very quickly... I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds."

Watch Donald Trump's interview at the Holyfield vs. Belfort press conference below:

Trump's deep-seated animosity with Biden is no secret. The political rivals have traded barbs for years, and it doesn't seem like it's going to stop any time soon.

Donald Trump will call the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight

Donald Trump will be commentating for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight. The two veterans will collide inside the boxing ring this weekend on September 11 under the Triller Fight Club banner.

Trump, a lifelong fight fan, has a history in the sport of boxing. He was once the financial adviser of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

The 75-year-old is also a fan of Mixed Martial Arts, which is evident from his support for UFC superstars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Donald Trump's commentary role for the boxing showdown between Holyfield and Belfort will likely bring attention to Triller. The network held their inaugural event in November last year, which was headlined by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Belfort, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, will step into the boxing ring for only the second time in his career. Meanwhile, Holyfield is making his return after more than a decade. His last fight was opposite Brian Nielsen in 2011.

