Walking away at the right time is one of the hardest things to do for a WWE Superstar. Legends such as Terry Funk have been unable to stay retired as they miss the adrenaline rush that comes with performing in front of a live audience.

Even Ric Flair, who had a perfect retirement match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, couldn't resist the allure of a return to the ring with Impact Wrestling.

Numerous wrestlers have also been stripped of the choice due to injury. Here is a list of 4 WWE Legends who never had the retirement match they deserved.

#4. WWE legend Bret Hart's professional wrestling career came to a premature end

During his fabled career, Bret Hart brought technical in-ring performances to the fore and inspired an entire generation of athletes to adopt a new approach to professional wrestling.

The Hitman became one of the biggest stars of the New Generation Era and won the WWE Championship 5 times.

His two greatest rivalries were against Shawn Michaels and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. Hart's Iron Man match against Michaels remains one of the greatest main events in WrestleMania history, while his submission match with Austin played an integral role in 'The Texas Rattlesnake's' development into a megastar.

Hart left WWE after the infamous Montreal Screwjob for an underwhelming stint with WCW. His in-ring career effectively came to an end at Starrcade 1999 when a botched kick from Goldberg left him with a severe concussion. He was eventually diagnosed with post concussion syndrome and forced to retire.

#3. Kurt Angle's last match wasn't one of his many classics

From the instant he made his WWE debut in 1999, it was evident that Kurt Angle was destined for stardom. He took to the ring like a duck to water and even found his voice on the microphone almost instantly.

The Olympic Gold Medalist was soon involved in main event storylines and defeated The Rock to win the WWE Championship at No Mercy 2000, less than a year after his televised debut.

When Angle ended his first stint with the company in 2006, he had already put on numerous classics and established himself as a legendary performer. Unfortunately, by the time the Pittsburgh native returned for one last WWE run in 2017, a slew of injuries had robbed him of his in-ring ability.

He ended his in-ring career with a disappointing 6-miunte match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Angle deserved to bow out against a far bigger star, preferably John Cena with whom he had a history.

#2. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin bowed out at WWE WrestleMania 19

Arguably the most lucrative box-office attraction in WWE history, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin transcended professional wrestling to become a household name in the late 1990s. His legendary feud with Vince McMahon and the Corporation resonated with the masses, propelling Raw to its biggest viewership numbers.

However, for all his accomplishments, Austin battled injuries throughout his career. He quietly retired from in-ring competition after putting over The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

Adding a retirement stipulation to this match would've not only given Austin's career the end it deserved but also tremendously boosted interest in a WrestleMania that underwhelmed in terms of PPV buys.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan wound down his in-ring career with Impact Wrestling

Handpicked by Vince McMahon as his top babyface, the charismatic Hulk Hogan was the driving force behind WWE's expansion in the 1980s. Thanks to the expansion of cable and pay-per-view in the United States, Hogan became a national icon and a massive part of the popular culture.

He experienced a career resurgence in the late 90s with WCW when he turned heel and joined the Outsiders to form the New World Order. This proved to be one of the most successful angles in professional wrestling history, sparking another boom period for the genre.

For someone who made such a big impact, it was unfortunate that Hogan ended his in-ring career with more of a whimper than a bang. 'The Immortal One' had his last PPV match against Sting at Bound for Glory in 2011, hardly a worthy ending to one of the greatest careers of all time.

