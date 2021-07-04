When was Hulk Hogan's last WWE match?

Hulk Hogan may be a Hall of Famer and wrestling legend, but it has been a long time since he last stepped inside a WWE ring. Hogan has made occasional appearances in WWE, but so far they have mostly been in non-wrestling roles.

There have been rumors that Hogan wishes to have a few more matches in WWE. However, given his age and the fans turning against the controversial figure, a match seems very unlikely at this point.

It has been almost 15 years since Hulk Hogan last wrestled in WWE.

What happened in that match?

In this article, we are going to take a look at Hulk Hogan's last-ever WWE match.

Hulk Hogan last wrestled in WWE at SummerSlam 2006

Hulk Hogan's last WWE match was against Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2006.

The Immortal One took on an up-and-coming Randy Orton. Heading into SummerSlam, Orton insulted the aging wrestler and even went so far as to flirt with Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke.

And then an older Randy Orton met Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/yNGido3CD0 — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) September 28, 2020

Hogan naturally took offense and the two faced each other in a Legend vs Legend Killer Match at SummerSlam 2006. Hogan won the match after a leg drop to pin Orton, and it would be the last time he entered a WWE ring to wrestle.

The match itself was a brutal affair, with Orton targeting Hogan's already-injured knee. He focused on the knee throughout the match and also hit him with an RKO that Hogan only survived thanks to getting his leg to the ropes.

The match had to be restarted because the referee had not seen Hogan get to the ropes and only saw it after the fact. Once the match restarted, Hulk Hogan got some momentum going and went on to win the match against Orton.

As a result, in his last-ever WWE match, Hogan recorded a victory over The Viper.

Hulk Hogan's appearances in WWE

Although Hulk Hogan has not wrestled in WWE since then, he has appeared several times for the company. He last appeared in WWE at this year's WrestleMania event, where he was the co-host alongside Titus O'Neil.

Hulk Hogan is a legend of the wrestling business, but his own controversial life has led to fans turning against the superstar in more recent years.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Greg Bush