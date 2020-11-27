Reason why WWE hired Booker T's wife Sharmell revealed

The WWE faithful will fondly remember Sharmell as Booker T's partner in crime during the former WCW Champion's successful run as King Booker in the WWE.

King Booker and Queen Sharmell were great as an on-screen couple, but what made the dynamic click was their real-life relationship.

During a recent edition of the "Something To Wrestle With" podcast with Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson, Prichard revealed several details about Sharmell's WWE signing.

Sharmell was part of The Nitro Girls in WCW, and she wasn't doing much when WWE purchased the company. Prichard revealed that Sharmell would call him every week regarding any creative opportunities in the WWE. Prichard just told her to keep in touch, and he would inform her if something came up.

Sharmell was persistent about getting on WWE TV

Sharmell was persistent, and her positive attitude towards finding some screen time finally opened up a spot for her on WWE TV. The company realized they could pair her up with Booker T, and there was natural chemistry to be explored with the husband-wife duo.

Prichard praised Sharmell for being very natural with her reactions, and it complimented Booker T's obnoxious heel persona. Prichard also spoke highly of Sharmell's 'never quit' approach in life, a driving force behind what got her a spot and a character to portray in the WWE.

"Sharmell was one of the Nitro Girls. When we purchased WCW and Sharmell wasn't doing anything, she would call me practically every single week. Every single week I would tell her I don't have anything for you right now. This is not a no; it's just a not now. I told her to keep in touch with me, and something will come up. I'll be damned if something didn't come up. It was Sharmell's persistence and her positive attitude that got her in the position for us to say why don't we try this with Book (Booker T). They had a relationship. It was gold. There was obviously natural chemistry there, so you felt that. Sharmell is just a natural reactor is the best way to say it. I'm not going to call her an actress even though she is a damn good actress. But, she was able to react beautifully and the chemistry between her and Booker you can feel. She was an absolute natural. But it all speaks to the persistence and the never quit attitude of Sharmell." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Sharmell has kept a low profile since her on-screen appearances with her husband in TNA, which came to an end in 2009. Sharmell currently helps with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, and you can give her a follow on Instagram to stay updated on what she is up to these days.