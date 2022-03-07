5 WWE women Batista reportedly dated in real life

WWE legend Batista has dated a few female superstars over the last 20 years.

The Animal joined Vince McMahon's company in 2000 and spent nearly a decade as a regular competitor before leaving in 2010. Four years later, he returned to WWE to spend another year before departing again in 2015.

In 2019, Batista made his second WWE return to face Triple H at WrestleMania 35. After losing the bout, the former World Heavyweight Champion announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Like several others in WWE, Batista has dated some of his co-workers. Over the past few years, The Animal has revealed details about his relationships with various female superstars, some of which have also spoken about dating the 53-year-old. Most of these relationships only lasted a few months.

Here are five WWE women Batista reportedly dated in real life.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Rebecca DiPietro

Rebecca DiPietro competed in the 2006 Diva Search competition. Despite finishing sixth, Vince McMahon's company hired her. Later that same year, she became a backstage interviewer on ECW.

During her time in the company, DiPietro reportedly dated Batista. According to The Sportster, the couple started seeing each other after The Animal's second marriage ended in 2006. Nevertheless, their relationship ended after only four months.

After her relationship with Batista, the 42-year-old requested her release and left WWE in March 2007.

#4. Former WWE Women's Champion Melina

After breaking up with DiPietro, Batista reportedly started dating former Women's, Champion Melina. The couple kicked off their relationship in 2007. Though rumors suggested the two were dating while the former World Heavyweight Champion was still married to his second wife Angie, Batista denied these speculations.

In his autobiography "Batista Unleashed," The Animal stated that his romance with Melina started after his divorce.

"Since then, as I've said, Melina and I have gotten closer and our relationship has become physical. That's caused a bit of controversy, but I don't give a sh*t. She's my friend, and I love her very much," he wrote.

angel garza’s speedo 🩲 @perreoporgarza now that I think about it, melina and batista would be the absolute perfect options for a hall of fame induction at wrestlemania hollywood now that I think about it, melina and batista would be the absolute perfect options for a hall of fame induction at wrestlemania hollywood 😊 https://t.co/r1BXoCtuGf

Some reports also suggested that Melina cheated on then-boyfriend John Morrison, whom she dated on and off for nearly 11 years between 2004 and 2015. However, Batista also addressed these rumors in an interview with the Charleston-Post Courier in 2007:

"He [Morrison] knew everything from day one. From the day we started talking. That was one of the things that a lot of people didn’t realize and didn’t bother to ask. Melina and John weren't together anymore. He was always aware of what was going on, and she was very honest with him. They split up and moved apart, and we started dating each other," he said.

Batista and Melina's relationship reportedly lasted only a few months. In an interview with Ross Report with Jim Ross in 2015, the former WWE Women's Champion surprisingly denied ever dating The Animal. Instead, she called him a great friend.

#3. Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly

In 2008, Batista started a romantic relationship with Kelly Kelly. The Animal was 39 years old while the former Divas Champion was only 21 at the time. Their romance lasted for a few months before they split.

In an interview with the WJFK radio morning show, the former World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that the age difference was the main reason he and Kelly broke up.

"She's just a young girl. She was a little immature for a 21 year-old," he said.

vanya castro @vanyacastroDNJB batista y kelly kelly:D se ven lindos juntos<3 ojala conocerlos:c wachito rico batista y kelly kelly muy bella <3 http://t.co/xjqVTsLdGN batista y kelly kelly:D se ven lindos juntos<3 ojala conocerlos:c wachito rico batista y kelly kelly muy bella <3 http://t.co/xjqVTsLdGN

Kelly Kelly has also reportedly dated a few other superstars, including Test and Justin Gabriel. The former Divas Champion left WWE in 2012. Since then, she has made a few sporadic appearances for the company and competed in a few matches.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes

Rosa Mendes has reportedly dated a few superstars, including Santino Marella and Jackson Andrews. She was also in a relationship with Batista.

In an interview in 2009, The Animal disclosed that he and the former 2006 Diva Search contestant dated for a few months. Nevertheless, their relationship did not work out.

A few months after their breakup, Batista left Vince McMahon's company. Mendes continued working in WWE for several more years. Although she announced her retirement in February 2017, Rosa briefly returned to the ring in 2018, competing in two matches at MCW events.

Mendes is currently studying at Liberty University. She is also a mother to a six-year-old girl.

#1. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke and Batista openly flirted on Twitter in late 2019, which sparked rumors about the couple being in a romantic relationship.

In an interview with Forbes the following year, the 24/7 Champion confirmed that she and The Animal dated. However, she revealed that things did not work out between them due to their busy schedules:

"We went out, we were great, great, great friends. We’ve been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact. There's always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. (...) It's just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes," she said.

The 24/7 Champion is now in a relationship with professional boxer and MMA fighter Ulysses Diaz. The couple announced their engagement last July.

