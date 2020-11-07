Dana Brooke has been a part of the WWE since 2013. She first debuted on NXT and has steadily made her way to become a mainstay of WWE RAW. Even though Dana Brooke hasn't won a single championship in the WWE, she has been a part of the Money In The Bank match earlier this year and will represent the WWE RAW women's team at Survivor Series, two weeks away. Recently, during an interview with Forbes, Dana Brooke spoke about her relationship with former World Champion, Batista.

🙌🏼 Honored to be featured in @Forbes ! What an accomplishment & a dream come true! Thank youuuuu!! Read for EXCLUSIVE details! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/2jT5vC24iK — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 6, 2020

Dana Brooke on dating Batista

Dana Brooke interviewed with Forbes earlier this week. On Twitter, the WWE Superstar said that the interview was a dream come true. During her conversation with Forbes, Brooke spoke about her journey in WWE, her dream opponent, and the time she dated Batista.

“We went out, we were great, great, great friends, we’ve been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact. There’s always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. We share a lot in common as far as being in the business and outside, and being very passionate about giving back and charity work as well. It’s just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes.”

Batista was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 35. At the pay-per-view, The Animal Batista, faced Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match. The Game beat Batista at the Showcase Of The Immortals while putting his career on the line. On the following night, Batista announced his retirement from WWE.