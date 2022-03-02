The most legendary streak in WrestleMania history belongs to The Undertaker. The Deadman wrestled and won 21 consecutive matches on WWE's most historic stage.

Brock Lesnar eventually ended that streak at WrestleMania 30. However, a few other WWE Superstars are still undefeated at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, for example, has competed in four matches at WrestleMania and has won them all.

Meanwhile, there are current WWE Superstars who have never scored a single victory at The Show of Shows. Some of these wrestlers are even former world champions. They've competed several times at 'Mania but have always come up short.

Here are 10 current WWE Superstars who have never won a match at WrestleMania.

#10. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke joined WWE in 2013 and has been with Vince McMahon's company ever since. Over the past few years, the 24/7 Champion competed only once at WrestleMania when she teamed up with Mandy Rose in a Tag Team Turmoil match.

Brooke and her partner lasted for nearly nine and a half minutes before getting eliminated by The Riott Squad.

The 33-year-old recently recaptured the 24/7 Championship after pinning Reggie on Monday Night RAW.

#9. Robert Roode

Like Dana Brooke, Robert Roode only competed once at WrestleMania. In 2018, he faced Rusev, Randy Orton, and Jinder Mahal for the United States Championship. However, he lost the bout as The Modern Day Maharaja emerged victorious.

Roode also participated in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the pre-show of WrestleMania 35. Unfortunately for him, Braun Strowman was also part of that match, and The Monster Among Men walked out victorious.

#8 & #7. Austin Theory and Angel

Austin Theory and Angel wrestled in only one match at The Show of Shows two years ago. At WrestleMania 36, they joined forces to challenge The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships. However, they came up short.

Theory and Angel were absent from WrestleMania 37. Both are currently not on the WrestleMania 38 card either, though rumors are swirling that Theory could be inserted into a program involving Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon himself.

#6. Shinsuke Nakamura

Despite his many accomplishments in WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura has failed to win a match at The Show of Shows. The Japanese wrestler competed at WrestleMania for the first time in 2018 when he faced AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship. However, he lost to The Phenomenal One.

A year later, Nakamura teamed up with Rusev to face Sheamus & Cesaro, Aleister Black & Ricochet, and The Usos in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The King of Strong Style and his partner failed to score a victory as The Usos retained their championships.

Nakamura has not competed at WrestleMania for the past two years. He is also not yet on this year's WrestleMania card.

#5. Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods has competed three times at WrestleMania. Nevertheless, he failed to win a single match.

In 2014, Woods participated in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which Cesaro won. Two years later, he was once again on the main card of WrestleMania as he and his New Day partners, Kofi Kingston and Big E, lost to the League of Nations in a six-man tag team match.

Woods' third WrestleMania bout came last year when he and Kofi challenged AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old and his partner suffered another defeat.

#4. Asuka

Like Woods, Asuka has also competed in three matches at WrestleMania. The Japanese wrestler's first WrestleMania match came in 2018 when she lost to Charlotte Flair in a Smackdown Women's Championship match.

A year later, Asuka competed in the Women's Battle Royal on the 'Mania pre-show, which Carmella won.

Asuka's second official WrestleMania match came in 2020 when she teamed up with Kairi Sane to defend their Women's Tag Team titles against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. However, The Empress of Tomorrow and her partner lost their titles that night.

Last year, Asuka challenged Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship. Nevertheless, the Japanese lost again at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks now has a 0-5 winless streak at WrestleMania. The Boss' first WrestleMania match came in 2016 when she faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple-Threat Match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion lost the bout to Charlotte.

The following year, Banks competed against Bayley, Charlotte, and Nia Jax in a Fatal-Four-Way for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. The Role Model walked out with the victory.

At WrestleMania 35, The Boss lost another Fatal-Four-Way Match. She teamed up with Bayley to defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Nia Jax & Tamina, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and The IIconics. Banks suffered her third defeat as The IIconics captured the titles.

In 2020, Banks suffered her fourth defeat when she lost a Fatal-Five-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Title. The Boss was the third superstar to get eliminated as Bayley retained her title.

Last year, Banks again failed to break her winless streak at The Show of Shows as she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

#2. Big E

Big E also lost all five matches he's competed in at WrestleMania. In 2013, he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to challenge Team Hell No for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The former WWE Champion and his partner lost the bout.

After losing the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30, Big E suffered his third defeat on The Showcase of the Immortals when The New Day lost to The League of Nations at WrestleMania 32.

Two years later, Big E and Kofi Kingston faced The Usos and The Bludgeon Brothers in a Triple-Threat match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Bludgeon Brothers walked out with the titles.

At last year's WrestleMania, Big E extended his winless streak to 0-5 after losing his Intercontinental Championship to Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight.

#1. R-Truth

WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings Extra extra hear all about it!!! The fabulous Truth WILL be hosting Wrestle Mania!!!!!!! Yay for us!!! @CarmellaWWE Extra extra hear all about it!!! The fabulous Truth WILL be hosting Wrestle Mania!!!!!!! Yay for us!!! @CarmellaWWE https://t.co/IQMybBiX3c

R-Truth currently has a 0-6 winless streak at WrestleMania. The multi-time 24/7 Champion made his WrestleMania debut in 2010 when he teamed up with John Morrison to challenge The Big Show and The Miz for the Unified Tag Team titles. Nevertheless, Truth and his partner came up short.

In 2012, Truth competed in his second WrestleMania match, teaming with Booker T, Kofi Kingston, Santino Marella, The Great Khali, and Zack Ryder. The team faced David Otunga, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Jack Swagger, Mark Henry, and The Miz in a 12-Person tag match. However, R-Truth's squad lost the bout.

At WrestleMania 30, the 50-year-old participated in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which Cesaro won. The following year, he suffered his fourth WrestleMania defeat in an Intercontinental Championship ladder match against Daniel Bryan, Bad News Barrett, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, and Stardust.

At WrestleMania 32, R-Truth participated again in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but lost once more. Two years ago, Truth suffered his sixth official defeat when he lost his 24/7 Title to Mojo Rawley at WrestleMania 36.

