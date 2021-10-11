5 WWE/AEW Superstars who are married to TV hosts

WWE and AEW Superstars have tied the knot with TV hosts in the past few years.

Several WWE and AEW wrestlers have married partners who work in the film and modeling industries. Kofi Kingston, for example, is married to an actress. Others, like Christian Cage and Jake Hager, married models.

Likewise, a few pro-wrestling superstars have tied the knot with women who work or have worked as TV hosts. These ladies appeared on the screens of American, Canadian, and Mexican TV channels.

Here are five WWE/AEW Superstars who are married to TV hosts.

#5. WWE Superstar Angel Garza - Zaide Lozano

WWE Superstar Angel Garza proposed to his girlfriend Zaide Lozano in the middle of the ring after winning the Cruiserweight Championship in December 2019. The couple tied the knot seven months later in July 2020.

Lozano holds a bachelor's degree in nutrition science and a master's degree in Human Resources. After participating in a few beauty contests, she became a meteorologist on a TV channel and later, a sports journalist. She is currently a TV host and reporter on Monterry's TV channel, covering the news of the Mexican soccer club.

Lozano once appeared on Monday Night RAW in April 2020 as a ringside photographer. As Garza walked to the ring, he gave her a red rose and a kiss on the cheek.

Garza has been in WWE for a little over two years. He joined the company in April 2019 and made his main roster debut less than a year later. The 29-year-old recently formed a tag team with his real-life cousin Humberto Carrillo, both of whom are now a part of WWE SmackDown.

