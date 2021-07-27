5 WWE/AEW Superstars who are married to models

Many WWE and AEW superstars have excellent physiques, and some of them are married to real models.

While quite a few wrestlers are married to colleagues, others are in romantic relationships with people who are not in the pro wrestling business. Some superstars' wives work in jobs unrelated to the entertainment industry, like AJ Styles' spouse, Wendy, who works as a school teacher.

AJ Styles with his wife at the WWEHOF 💖😊 pic.twitter.com/tro6hMWieu — MissKiwiNZ🇳🇿 (@SevenUnicorn241) April 7, 2018

Several wrestlers' wives work as models for their own brands, and few have even appeared in well-known magazines.

Let's take a look at five WWE/AEW Superstars who are married to models. Today, only two of the five superstars' wives mentioned in this list are still active models. The other three have chosen to focus on their families instead.

#5. AEW Star Paul Wight - Model Bess Katramados

AEW Star Paul Wight and his wife, Bess Katramados

AEW star Paul Wight, a.k.a. The Big Show, is a legend in the wrestling business. He debuted on WCW 20+ years ago, going on to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice and WCW World Tag Team Championship three times.

Wight then moved to WWE in 1999, where he made history, winning nearly every title on the roster.

Big Show is the only man to have won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Championship, and ECW World Heavyweight Championship. pic.twitter.com/yEjeaxA8Lk — Wrestling Facts (@WrestlingsFacts) June 9, 2020

Paul Wight was married to Melissa Ann Piavis when he debuted in WWE. However, they divorced in 2002. Five days after finalizing the divorce, Wight tied the knot for the second time.

The former WWE Champion's second wife, Bess Katramados, is a former model. Although she never signed major deals in the fashion industry, she worked locally around her birthplace in Illinois.

After marrying Paul Wight, Katramados put aside her modeling career to focus on their family. She became her husband's personal trainer and fitness instructor. The couple have welcomed two children together, while Wight also has a third child from his first marriage.

Earlier this year, Wight signed for AEW as a commentator and an in-ring performer.

The 49-year-old veteran is yet to compete in AEW. His last wrestling match came over a year ago on WWE Monday Night RAW, when he lost to Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry