7 things you did not know about Randy Orton's wife

Alexa Bliss is currently involved in a feud between Randy Orton and The Fiend on WWE Monday Night Raw. Orton and Bliss faced-off in an intergender match at Fastlane. The Goddess pinned The Viper. Orton's wife, Kim, was not pleased.

The match witnessed the return of The Fiend Bray Wyatt after nearly three months of absence. The last time we saw The Fiend was when Orton burned him at TLC.

The Fiend surprised The Viper with his return under a new burnt look. He hit Orton with Sister Abigail, paving the way for Bliss to pin the former WWE Champion.

Following the match, Randy Orton's wife took to Twitter to send a message to Bliss:

Kim Marie's tweet

Orton and Kim tied the knot in 2015. They are raising five children, three from Kim's first marriage, one from Orton's, and their daughter.

Kim is not someone who likes a lot of media attention. However, she uses her Twitter and Instagram accounts occasionally to call out WWE Superstars and comment on her husband's in-ring action.

Although she is married to a WWE future Hall of Famer, there are a lot of things that the WWE Universe might not know about her.

Advertisement

Let's take a look at seven things you did not know about Randy Orton's wife.

#7. Kim knew Orton would fall in love with her if they met

Kim knew that Orton would fall for her if they met

Randy Orton and his wife Kim have a unique story behind their first meeting. They met during a WWE show in New York.

Kim caught the eye of The Viper as she sat among the crowd. According to her, he could not take his eyes off her even while being in the ring.

Advertisement

Before meeting Orton, Kim believed that he would fall in love with her if they ever met. She told the story during her appearance on WWE Network's Table for 3:

"I went to a show. I knew he was gonna be there and like in my mind three years before I met him I would always say to everybody like 'Oh God, if we ever made out that's it, he is gonna fall in love with me. That was like my thing. I say 'I put it in in the universe and it gave me my thing.'"

Kim gave the detailed story of her first meeting with Randy Orton:

"So yeah, I bought tickets to a show. I am standing there and he is like looking and he is in the ring and he is like looking, and some girl that was sitting next to me that I didn't know, she is like: 'he keeps staring at you', and I'm like: 'I know', I go 'I thought it was me'. I'm standing right in the isle and he walks up to me and he is like 'What is your name because I need to know like what all this is about' and I'm like 'ahhh' I'm trying to play it so cool, I'm like 'My name is Kim', and we have been together ever since that day."

1 / 7 NEXT