Randy Orton's wife takes a dig at Tommaso Ciampa on Twitter

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa had been involved in a Twitter exchange earlier.

Randy Orton took jibes at Ciampa for the excessive use of the legslap during his match at TakeOver: In Your House.

Randy Orton started it all with a dig on NXT style of wrestling

NXT Superstar Tommasso Ciampa and multiple-time World Champion Randy Orton has been involved in a trade of words over Twitter. Now, Kim Orton, Randy's wife, has joined in, taking a shot at the former NXT Champion on Twitter.

Kim Orton called Ciampa a man who takes credits for great matches without actually being able to put them together.

@RandyOrton Isn’t that the same guy who took credit for all those ‘great matches’ that he DIDNT put together? https://t.co/lbbNNDkHEd — Kim Marie ❤️ (@KimKlro) June 8, 2020

It all began when Randy Orton took a jibe at Ciampa on Twitter for slapping the leg of his opponent, Karrion Kross, in an attempt to make a move sound more impactful during their match at TakeOver: In Your House.

The NXT Superstar Ciampa fired back at The Viper, criticizing him on his wrestling style, drawing on the fact that it has been called boring by a vast percentage of fans in recent times.

He commented that his daughter has had some problem with sleeping, and he found that the perfect remedy was to make her watch Randy Orton matches.

Randy Orton replied to Ciampa, saying that he may have hurt the feelings of the self-appointed lockerroom leader of NXT. He continued by taking another jibe by asking Ciampa to inform him when the legslap class will start so that The Viper can join and improve his game and go to the next level.

Randy Orton is all set to face Edge at Backlash

Since Edge returned to WWE, Randy Orton has been involved in a bitter and personal rivalry with the WWE Hall Of Famer. It started with him taking out the Rated-R Superstar on RAW after Royal Rumble and The Viper continued by attacking Beth Phoenix, Edge's wife. At WrestleMania 36, they faced in a Last Man Standing match where Edge was victorious.

Now, Randy Orton faces Edge in what is being billed as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever', at Backlash. While the tagline has been debated continuously by fans, the Twitter exchange between Orton and Ciampa, almost assures that The Blackheart will be one of the Superstars who will be closely monitoring this battle between the former WWE Champions.