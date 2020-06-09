Randy Orton takes dig at Tommaso Ciampa on Twitter

Randy Orton says exactly what he thinks, even to his fellow Superstars!

Tommaso Ciampa made fun of Randy Orton earlier in the day.

Randy Orton responded to Tommaso Ciampa

Randy Orton has mocked Tommaso Ciampa after the WWE NXT Superstar took exception to a comment that he made on Twitter.

Following Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Orton aimed a dig at Ciampa for slapping the leg of his opponent, Karrion Kross, in an attempt to make a move sound more impactful during their match.

Randy Orton responds to Tommaso Ciampa

Writing on Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa hit back at Randy Orton by joking that he sends his daughter to sleep by showing her matches involving the WWE RAW Superstar.

Orton has now responded by asking Ciampa to let him know what time “legslap class” starts at wrestling school.

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

What’s next for Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa?

Randy Orton is set to face Edge at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view in an encounter that is being advertised as “the greatest wrestling match ever”.

As for Tommaso Ciampa, it is unclear what lies ahead for him on NXT after he was defeated by Karrion Kross at TakeOver: In Your House.

Looking at the long-term future for both Superstars, it is not impossible that they could cross paths one day on a big WWE stage.

In October 2019, WWE teased a possible match between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa to promote WWE 2K20, while Ciampa hinted that he wanted to face Orton at WrestleMania 36.