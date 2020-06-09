Tommaso Ciampa says he shows Randy Orton's matches to put his daughter to sleep

Randy Orton's comments after tonight's TakeOver event didn't sit well with a certain NXT Superstar.

Orton tweeted his thoughts on In Your House after the show went off air.

Tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House event was a huge success, if fan reaction on social media is any indication. Soon after the show came to an end, WWE veteran Randy Orton posted a tweet stating that he heard the show was great. He then seemingly took a slight jibe at NXT star Tommaso Ciampa by saying that he's slapping his leg for the NXT roster.

It should be noted that Ciampa slapped Karrion Kross' leg at one point during their match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House tonight.

Ciampa has now responded to Orton's tweet, and took a major shot at The Viper in the process. He stated that his daughter is having trouble sleeping, and he is showing her Randy Orton's matches to help her sleep well. Check out the tweet HERE.

Ciampa had previously hinted at wanting a match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36

Considering Randy won’t be facing Rock at Mania 36, I guess...



🐍 vs 🖤#VIPERvsBLACKHEART https://t.co/DCzoFOLT9m — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) October 19, 2019

This isn't the first time that Ciampa mentioned Orton on social media. Back in October 2019, Ciampa put up a tweet hinting that he would like to have a match with Orton at WrestleMania 36.

Orton is someone who doesn't shy away from taking shots at fellow Superstars on social media and fans can expect a scathing response or another hilarious jibe from him soon.