Randy Orton's wife Kim Marie is upset with Alexa Bliss

WWE Fastlane 2021 went completely opposite for Randy Orton than what he would have wanted. The Viper took on Alexa Bliss in an intergender match tonight but little did he know about Bliss' demonic plans.

In the final moments of their match at WWE Fastlane 2021, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned after nearly three months. With a new burnt and melted look, The Fiend hit Orton with the Sister Abigail following which Bliss pinned him.

Following their match, Randy Orton's wife Kim Marie took to Twitter and expressed that she wasn't happy with Alexa Bliss.

@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just f***ed up little girl

What horrors lie ahead for Randy Orton after WWE Fastlane 2021?

Randy Orton was visibly scared to see 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt return at WWE Fastlane 2021. It was at WWE TLC 2020 where Orton burned The Fiend in the middle of the ring after their Firefly Inferno match. It was almost as if The Viper saw a ghost tonight.

Out of the ashes ... THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

The coming few weeks are surely going to be filled with horrors for Randy Orton as The Fiend will be wanting revenge for what Orton did to him. We are likely headed towards a match between the two at WrestleMania 37 and it'll be interesting to see what role Alexa Bliss plays in this angle going forward.