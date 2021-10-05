5 Directions for Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Finn Balor was one of the surprise additions to Monday Night RAW as part of the second night of the 2021 WWE Draft.

The former Universal Champion was most recently seen at Extreme Rules, where he lost to Roman Reigns due to a controversial conclusion to their title bout. The Demon was about to pick up the victory before the ropes broke, which allowed Reigns to drop the challenger with a Spear to win the match.

As of writing, there has been no explanation given for this ending, and it's unknown whether it will be a storyline that WWE decides to continue on RAW.

This isn't the first time that Balor has been part of Monday Night RAW, but he hasn't been a member of the roster since the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up. Moving forward, WWE has several options for The Prince, either by himself or as part of a team.

#5. Finn Balor feuds with former WWE Champion Seth Rollins

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins clashed shortly after The Prince debuted on the main roster in 2016. Their feud was short-lived when Balor suffered an injury at SummerSlam and was subsequently forced onto the sidelines for several months. Rollins himself was later injured, and though the two men rehabbed together, they never resumed their rivalry.

As part of a recent tour of the United Kingdom, the WWE Universe was handed several matches between the two stars. For this reason, many fans wondered whether these bouts hinted at a future feud between the former champions.

At the moment, Rollins is working as a heel and Balor has been a face for several months. As a result, they could start a feud with each other as soon as their draft moves become official. The Visionary of Drip might want to finish his rivalry with Edge first, and the WWE Hall of Famer's move to RAW should allow him to do that.

Balor isn't currently part of a feud on WWE TV, but it was noted that The Demon will be moving over to RAW alongside him. The company clearly has plans for Balor's alter ego to return despite his recent loss at Extreme Rules. He could potentially call on The Demon to help him in a potential feud with Rollins.

