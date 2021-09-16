Renee Paquette Comments on Her Non-Compete Clause With WWE, Mentions Possible Promotions 

Fan-favourite Renee Paquette, former Renee Young in WWE and wife to AEW's Jon Moxley, says she is finally free to work with other promotions.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Paquette confirmed that she is "free and clear" from her WWE Non-Compete Clause:

“I think I’m free and clear. I can be at Bloodsport. I’m gonna be at Bloodsport. Everyone better buckle up and hold on to their asses. I’ll fight anyone, except for Miesha. I won’t fight Miesha … Oh my god, maybe I could be Miesha’s manager. I could valet her. Oh my god. My whole world just busted wide open. This is very exciting. There’s money to be made is all I’m saying!” - Renee Paquette.

Paquette spent eight years in WWE, leaving in August 2020. Since then, Paquette has had a very successful career in podcasting. Her podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, has been a big hit among fans and wrestlers.

When asked if she would consider coming back to professional wrestling, Paquette stated that she is "...open to the idea":

“I’m definitely open to the idea. I miss pro wrestling, I miss being involved in the pro wrestling world, in that capacity, but I don’t know what that job would be or what my role could be within AEW. We could probably rattle off a couple different ideas of things to do, and as AEW is growing, as their broadcasts are growing, as they’re adding on new shows, I think there’s definitely a role" - Renee Paquette.

However, she might not return to the commentary table:

"...but I think doing some interviews, doing some features., I love doing features. I just love pro wrestling," Renee Paquette said.

Why Did Renee Paquette Leave WWE?

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Paquette explained that leaving WWE was a simple matter of having nothing else to accomplish.

“I think it’s probably like two, three years ago, I had asked for my release from WWE. Because it felt like there really wasn’t much else for me to do there. I’d been doing all these backstage interviews, hosting a bunch of different network shows, been doing commentary and coming off of commentary.” - Renee Paquette (h/t EssentiallySports)

Where will Renee Paquette end up? Will she return to WWE or join AEW? Sound off in the comment section below!

Edited by Angana Roy