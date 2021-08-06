Renee Paquette discusses WWE non-compete clause; interest in joining AEW  

Renee Paquette recently opened up about her interest in joining AEW, now that her non-compete clause with WWE is coming to an end.

Paquette, who went by the name Renee Young in WWE, is one of the most beloved on-screen wrestling personalities of recent times. Apart from her backstage interviewer role, Paquette also served as a presenter and provided commentary for RAW and SmackDown. She departed the global juggernaut in 2020 after an eight-year stint.

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

Since then, Renee Paquette has remained occupied with her podcast, Oral Sessions, the release of her cookbook, and the recent birth of her daughter, Nora, with husband Jon Moxley. Amidst all of this, many fans have also wondered if Paquette will join AEW, where Moxley also works.

In a recent chat with Wrestling INC, Renee Paquette revealed that her non-compete clause with WWE is nearing completion, after which she will take a call on her next move. Paquette also made it clear that she has no intention of staying away from professional wrestling forever.

"My non-compete with WWE is nearly up," Paquette said. "I don't ever want to separate myself from professional wrestling. I know that's where my fanbase comes from; I know that's essentially going to always be my bread and butter — and I love that. I love professional wrestling, so I'm not looking to 'get away' from it by any stretch."

Renee Paquette on possibly joining AEW

Renee Paquette further discussed her interest in joining AEW, saying that she can do multiple things there, given she becomes a part of Tony Khan's promotion sometime down the line.

However, Paquette clarified she hasn't put much thought into the prospect of heading over to AEW yet.

"Looking at AEW, I think there are endless opportunities of other things I could be doing over there, if that was to be something that came up down the line," she continued, "I've honestly not put much thought into it. That's interesting to be like, 'Oh, wait! I can do wrestling things again!" Paquette said

While it's still up in the air if Renee Paquette joins AEW, there's no doubt she would thrive in the company, given her boundless talent and the creative freedom provided in the promotion.

