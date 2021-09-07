5 WWE Superstars' wives who have their own businesses

While their husbands perform in the WWE ring, a few superstars' wives run their own businesses.

Many WWE Superstars have tied the knot with fellow wrestlers over the past few years. Others are married to women who work full-time jobs. Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn, for example, is a doctor. AJ Styles is also married to a woman who has a regular full-time job. Styles' wife, Wendy, works as a school teacher.

A few WWE Superstars' wives are neither wrestlers nor working full-time jobs. Instead, they launched their own projects and opened businesses. While a few of these women decided to try their luck in the fashion industry, others preferred to work in different fields like fitness and film production.

Although some of these women run their businesses totally on their own, others use the help of their husbands occasionally.

Here are five WWE Superstars' wives who have their own businesses.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg - Wanda Ferraton

Goldberg is a WWE Legend and a Hall of Famer. He is also an actor and a car collector. His wife, Wanda Ferraton, is multi-talented, too. Ferraton, who comes from Saskatchewan in Canada, works as a professional stuntwoman and TV host.

Goldberg and Ferraton met on the movie set of Santa's Slay in Ca. They tied the knot 16 years ago. They now have a son named Gage, who recently appeared on Monday Night RAW alongside his father.

Ferraton's talents are not limited to being a stuntwoman and TV host. The 51-year-old also runs a business. Goldberg's wife owns a custom furniture company called Hide and Chic Boutique. She also launched a purse collection with her friend Danielle, branding it DW.

Ferraton's husband recently returned to WWE after months of absence. He challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam but came up short. After the match, Lashley attempted to attack Goldberg with a steel chair, but Gage interfered to stop The All Mighty from hurting his father. Instead, Lashley put Gage in the Hurt Lock.

Goldberg recently appeared on Monday Night RAW to address Lashley's attack on his son. The WWE Hall of Famer told him that Goldberg would not be coming for his WWE Championship anymore, but for his soul.

