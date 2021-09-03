5 WWE Superstars and the unique stories of how they met their wives/husbands

Several WWE Superstars got married in the past few years, and they have unique stories of how they met their wives/husbands.

Many wrestlers have found their significant others among their colleagues in the WWE locker room. Other superstars, however, found love outside WWE. They married women/men who have never entered a wrestling ring

Although some of these WWE Superstars' spouses were wrestling fans, a few were not interested in what went on inside the ropes before they met their significant others.

Throughout the past few years, several WWE Superstars have opened up about how they met their spouses. Some of them had unique stories behind finding the love of their lives. One WWE Superstar even found his significant other among the crowd at a WWE event.

Here are five WWE Superstars and the unique stories of how they met their wives/husbands.

#5. WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

How Drew McIntyre met his wife Kaitlyn seems like a scene out of a romantic movie. The WWE Superstar was going through a hard time when he first met Kaitlyn. He was not satisfied with his role as a member of 3MB in WWE, and his mother had passed away less than a year earlier.

"Kaitlyn came into my life when I was spiralling down towards the inevitable end of my WWE career. I was drinking too much, having long nights out. I wasn't motivated about being in 3MB. I could no longer take my career seriously," McIntyre wrote in his book A Chosen Destiny: My Story. "Mostly, though, I just missed Mum being in the world. It was less than a year since we had lost her and, like the rest of the family, I was just crushed," he added.

Like in romantic movies, when everything is going wrong, the lead actor would find the person who would make it all right again. That is what happened to McIntyre when he found his current wife. In his book, he admitted Kaitlyn rescued him before he destroyed himself.

I just wanted to wish my favorite and beautiful couple my favorite WWE champion @DMcIntyreWWE and his beautiful wife Kaitlyn a Happy Anniversary on yesterday! Love you guys and I hope that you guys have many more anniversaries to come! ❤️❤️😊🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/djW6WEDnuO — Cassundra Denise Williams (@CassundraDenise) December 10, 2020

The former WWE Champion recalled their first meeting. McIntyre was with his best friend Sheamus in a bar when Kaitlyn and her friend approached them. Kaitlyn had recognized them from the gym she was working in as a receptionist.

"She (Kaitlyn) had no idea we were wrestlers. In fact, she had zero awareness of the wrestling industry (...) Kaitlyn remembers trying to engage me in conversation, but I was unforthcoming, shy, I guess, and she thought I didn't like her. She ended up chatting away to Sheamus and to some other guys that went to her school."

WWE Drew McIntyre With His Wife Kaitlyn Galloway.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/UP7nTitQYb — Lisa Shook (@ShookLisa) May 3, 2021

Despite not being able to talk to her all night, McIntyre felt an immediate connection with Kaitlyn and knew he had to get her number. However, he could not find the courage to ask her for the number until she said goodbye and walked into the parking lot.

"I forced myself to bite the bullet and go after her to ask her for her number. She gave it to me but looked completely taken aback because she thought I'd given her the brush-off earlier on."

Although their first encounter was a little awkward, the former WWE Superstar and Kaitlyn fell in love with each other later on. They tied the knot in 2016.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood