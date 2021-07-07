5 WWE Superstars' wives and their professions

As the saying goes, behind every great man is a better woman, and these five WWE Superstars indeed have wives who have helped them achieve glory.

Several WWE Superstars have had the privilege of being work colleagues with their wives. These wives are well known to the WWE Universe as they are wrestlers themselves. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are an example.

However, these five Superstars are married to women who are not in the wrestling business and not well known to the WWE Universe. These five WWE Superstars' wives work in "ordinary" jobs and have excelled in their respective fields. Some of them are also athletes.

While the five WWE Superstars listed here attract a lot of attention due to their fame, most of their wives keep a low profile. Some of them are not even present on social media, preferring to focus on their jobs and families.

Let's take a look at these five WWE Superstars' wives and their professions.

#5. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns - Galina Becker

Roman Reigns and his wife, Galina Becker

Roman Reigns is the top guy on WWE SmackDown today. He is the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, and the WWE Universal Champion. He has fought a long way to reach his current status with the support of his wife, Galina Becker.

Becker and Reigns met at Georgia Tech and have been married for nearly seven years. The 34-year-old is an athlete like her husband, and excelled in track and field during high school and college. Becker also practiced volleyball for one season.

After graduating from college with a management degree, Becker worked as a fitness model. However, after having five children with Reigns, she chose to give priority to raising their kids.

Becker has attended several WWE events alongside her husband. She also maintains a good relationship with some WWE Superstars.

The Big Dog #RomanReigns and his wife Galina Becker has arrived. #wwehof pic.twitter.com/ofZF3RAU4J — Kevin BlackBeard (@BlackBeardGuy) March 31, 2017

In an interview with Business Insider five years ago, Reigns admitted his wife was the reason behind his success. He also feels she does not get enough credit for getting him to where he is today.

"She’s always been there for me through the thick and thin, all our rough patches with no money. She always backed me. She never faltered, and that’s what made me solid enough to do what I do."

Reigns recently defended his Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell match against Rey Mysterio on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kevin C. Sullivan