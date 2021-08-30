5 WWE Superstars and their car collections

As much as they love competing inside the wrestling ring, a few WWE Superstars also have a knack of collecting fast and luxurious cars.

There are a lot of car enthusiasts around the world. Some of those who can afford to buy expensive cars have even started their own collections.

Several WWE Superstars have invested heavily in cars. They spent millions of dollars on buying different automobile types and brands to add to their collections.

Today, a few WWE Superstars have massive car collections. Their collections include Fords, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris.

Here are five WWE Superstars and their car collections.

#5. WWE Superstar Goldberg

Like his fast-paced matches, Goldberg is also known for his fast-paced cars.

Goldberg showcased his car collection when he appeared on the Jay Leno’s Garage TV show. On the show, the former WWE Universal Champion confessed that he is addicted to cars.

"Everybody has a special relationship with cars. This car right here (1968 Plymouth GTX) kind of started it all when I 'made it big' and got to a point where I can actually go into my wallet and buy the cars that I dreamed of buying when I was a kid. This was the first one that I bought. This started the addiction.", said Goldberg.

Among Goldberg's massive car collection is a 1962 Ford Thunderbird. The 54-year-old is emotionally connected to that car because it was his grandmother's. The WWE Superstar used to drive it in high school and still remembers his grandmother taking him to the grocery store in it.

Goldberg owns many other cars, including a 1963 Dodge 330, 1969 Dodge Charger, 1965 Shelby Cobra, 1967 Shelby GT500. He also has a GMC Typhoon, 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

Wanda Ferraton, Goldberg's wife, is also a fast car enthusiast. She drives a 1973 Pontiac Firebird Tans Am/Pro Touring. The stunt woman also disclosed on Jay Leno’s Garage that she has a 1967 Mercury M100 truck. The 51-year-old said that she has been driving that truck since she was nine.

Goldberg recently returned to WWE to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. The two powerhouses squared off at SummerSlam, but Goldberg came up short.

