Is Vince McMahon richer than The Rock?

According to Forbes, Vince McMahon's net worth is $1.9 billion as of August 20th 2021. Also, according to Forbes, The Rock's net worth is $87.5million. This means that Vince McMahon is richer than The Rock.

Vince McMahon has made his billions as Chairman and CEO of WWE over multiple decades. He now currently sits in #1517 position on Forbes' World's Billionaires rich-list as of this writing.

Vince McMahon spoke about whether he had a game plan for building WWE with NOLA.com in 2017:

"It's logical, the application of logic in terms of where you want to go. It's all logical. When you look back on it, it could have gone the other way. The other aspect of that is competition. People look at us today and say you're a billion-dollar organization, you're no longer small business. This whole business started with one guy, me, when I bought my dad out and his other stockholders on a balloon payment basis over a year. If I didn't meet all those payments on time, then my dad and his stockholders kept all the money and got the business back," Vince McMahon said (h/t NOLA.com).

Is Vince McMahon richer than the Khan family?

According to Forbes, Shahid Khan's net worth is $7.9billion. Khan is the co-owner of All Elite Wrestling, along with his son Tony Khan, whose net worth details are currently undisclosed. Even with just Shahid's net worth, the Khan family are richer than Vince McMahon.

The Khan family also own the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, and Championship soccer team Fulham FC. Shahid's other main business activity is with his company Flex-N-Gate, an American automotive company.

Shahid Khan, who provided the majority of the funding to get AEW off the ground, spoke about the rise of the company:

"This is one of those cases where as a father, you don't mind being wrong. So, it's absolutely... I mean, this was obviously my son Tony, who had a passion for it. This was his idea and God's blessed us. We have the financial means, so we'll try it. And you get to a stage in life where you can fail and it's not life-threatening, and this was one of those. So, you know, I am as surprised as anybody," said Shahid Khan.

All in all, both owners of their respective wrestling companies are very wealthy gentlemen. They will continue to succeed for many years to come, as pro-wrestling remains forever popular around the world.

