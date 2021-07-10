5 female WWE Superstars' partners and their professions

While their female partners throw punches and kicks, these five men pursue different careers outside the WWE ring.

Several WWE female Superstars are in romantic relationships with fellow wrestlers. However, these five ladies fell in love with men who work in other jobs. A few of these partners are also athletes like their better halves.

Be it in music, fitness, or even construction, these five men have achieved much success in their fields of work. While a few of them work on their own projects, others decided to go into business with their ladies, co-owning and running companies together.

The WWE Universe might recognize a few of these men, but others are less-known to the fans despite their partners' fame. They prefer to stay out of their ladies' spotlights.

Here are five female WWE Superstars' partners and their professions.

#5. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss - Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss is a top WWE Superstar and has achieved a lot of success in the ring. Her fiancé Ryan Cabrera is a very talented man, too, but not in pro wrestling.

Cabrera is a famous musician. The 38-year-old kicked off his career by becoming a member of the popular band Rubix Groove. At that time, he was still a student at the University of Texas.

In honor of Wrestlemania tonight here is a pic from last Christmas when I got to chill with Alexa Bliss and her fiancé. She is literally the chillest chick, and has the coolest dog 🥺🥺 Tonight, this is an Alexa Bliss stan account 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/vSG0Rm7vgO — Kristen Kimmick (@Kimmick86) April 11, 2021

Cabrera released his first single, 'On The Way Down' in 2004, which was very successful. The 38-year-old now has four albums to his name and several singles. He has also released eight music videos so far.

Cabrera has made several appearances on reality shows, including Miz & Mrs. The musician is a close friend of WWE Superstar The Miz, which led to him meeting Bliss for the first time:

"Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from," Bliss said revealed on the Bellas Podcast.

Although she was reluctant to go to the show at first, Bliss ended up going. After the show, Cabrera invited her out, but the former WWE RAW Women's Champion turned down his offer:

"We continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing," Bliss explained.

Bliss and Cabrera announced their engagement last November. They are now planning to have their wedding next year.

