WWE Dana Brooke's Fiance: 5 facts you need to know about Ulysses Diaz

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke and professional boxer Ulysses Diaz announced their engagement on social media yesterday and it has since led to many fans questioning who this new man is that has won Dana Brooke's heart in little more than a year.

The couple began dating in December 2019 and have shared several videos and pictures on their Instagram pages that show them pushing each other in the ring.

Ulysses Diaz has taught Brooke some of his MMA offense, which has gone on to help the RAW superstar in her WWE career.

Whilst the couple have been open about their relationship over the past year, several fans are still unaware of who Ulysses Diaz is. The following article looks at just five facts about the star that every WWE fan needs to know.

#5. Ulysses Diaz is open to making the move over to WWE

After making an impact as a professional boxer, MMA fighter, and a Bare-Knuckle fighter, it comes as no surprise that Ulysses Diaz is now open to making the move over to WWE to join his fiancee.

As part of a recent interview with Fightful, Dana Brooke made it clear that she would love to have Ulysses Diaz in WWE.

"I would absolutely love that," Dana told Fightful. "Every day he trains. I see him fighting. I know what he’s capable of. Definitely, [I see him in] WWE in the near future. I foresee it at least. He’s done every combat sport there is besides WWE. So, I feel as though that’s the last step and then once he’s in there he’s gonna be set. Maybe he’d like some mixed match tag efforts. Then I’ll be in his corner and he can be in mine.I also feel like everything goes hand in hand. What he prepares for in one thing can benefit him into the next thing. Boxing and then bare knuckle fighting. For me, this is just from what I see, goes hand in hand. Same thing with the MMA style and him going into some competitions for Ju-Jitsu. I feel as though that works hand in hand as well. His training, he trains like a monster. That’s all I can say."

Ulysses Diaz went on to agree with his fiancee's sentiments and said that it would be a dream come true.

"I think that sounds awesome. Being in the WWE would be a dream come true. As a kid everybody grows up watching that, you know? I would love some little Monster Maniacs."

It's currently unknown as to whether or not WWE has plans to bring Diaz in, since the company has used a number of combat sports athletes in the past.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood