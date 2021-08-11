5 current WWE Superstars and their jobs before wrestling

Before becoming famous pro wrestlers, several WWE Superstars were ordinary people who worked ordinary jobs.

The WWE Universe might know almost everything about the superstars' in-ring careers, but not as much about their lives before wrestling. However, many WWE Superstars spoke about their lives before fame and fortune, revealing their previous jobs.

While some worked in sports-related occupations like Trish Stratus, who worked in a gym as a receptionist, others had office jobs. A few had even more exciting professions like fighting crime.

Here are five current WWE Superstars and their jobs before wrestling.

#5. WWE Superstar Asuka

WWE Superstar Asuka

Asuka is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars on the roster today. Before she became a wrestler, The Empress of Tomorrow was a graphic designer:

"I never was a fan of women’s professional wrestling, and even now I’m still not a fan. I wanted to become a wrestler because I was a fan of men’s professional wrestling. I found a job as a graphic designer, but then I decided to take the path of a wrestler," Asuka told dirtydirtysheets.com.

I am developing a really bad obsession with Asuka from WWE. Former graphic designer, gamer, expels green mist from her mouth during fights, possibly the perfect person?

The 39-year-old started her pro wrestling career competing in an all-female promotion called Ato in 2004. Two years later, The Empress of Tomorrow had to retire due to health issues. She spent nearly a year and a half away from the squared circle. During that time, she established her own graphic designing agency.

In late 2007, Asuka returned to the ring and performed in different promotions. Despite being occupied with wrestling, the Japanese superstar did not give up on her agency:

"I’m a professional wrestler. And I run a design office and a beauty salon. By design, there are things you have to design, like the characters of two software titles (Nintendo DS). And I produced this 30 mobile software," she introduced herself in an interview with gordmansgametreasure.com.

In 2015, The Empress of Tomorrow joined WWE. She is now a Grand Slam Champion, having won the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Les accomplissements d'Asuka :



➡️ Raw Women’s Champion

➡️ SmackDown Women’s Champion

➡️ NXT Women’s Champion

➡️ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

➡️ Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match Winner

➡️ Women's Royal Rumble Match Winner

➡️ Inaugural Mixed Match Challenge Winner pic.twitter.com/ZPUkuTPUSh — Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) May 15, 2020

Asuka's achievements include winning the NXT Championship, the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble, and the 2020 Women's Money in the Banks Ladder Match, too. She is currently active on Monday Night RAW.

