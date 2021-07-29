WWE Hall of Famer says Shane McMahon would have been a "great retirement match" for him

Kurt Angle answered many questions during the latest edition of his podcast on AdFreeShows, and the WWE Hall of Famer specifically spoke about his retirement.

During the episode, Kurt Angle addressed whether Shane McMahon would have been an ideal opponent for his retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

Angle and McMahon are fondly remembered for their brutal street fight match at King of the Ring 2001, and the two veterans have constantly crossed paths on WWE TV over the years.

Kurt Angle said he would have had no problems facing Shane McMahon in his retirement match. However, Angle noted that he wasn't sure whether his 50-year-old body would have endured an intense bout with Shane O'Mac.

In several past interviews, the WWE legend has mentioned that he would have preferred to have John Cena in his final pro wrestling match. As things panned out, WWE had different ideas, and the honor of retiring the iconic Kurt Angle went to Baron Corbin.

Here's what Kurt Angle said about his WWE retirement match opponent:

"Shane would have been a great retirement match, but I don't know if I want to go through a match like that. Anything goes Street Fight when I'm 50 years old. I don't know how my body would hold up with that thing, but I thought Cena made sense because I started his career, and I thought Cena could end mine. So it made better sense. But I would have done Shane McMahon. I just don't know if I would have been up for it," explained Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle has not stepped foot inside the squared circle since losing to Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35 and his in-ring days seem to be well and truly behind him.

While the Olympic hero would love to win a championship in AEW, Kurt Angle also revealed why he wouldn't be able to wrestle again on the latest episode of his podcast.

