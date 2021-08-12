5 WWE Superstars who are dating/married to athletes

While several WWE Superstars are in romantic relationships with fellow wrestlers, others are currently dating/married to people outside the business.

Some wrestlers are currently dating/married to people who work ordinary jobs. AJ Styles is an example. His wife, Wendy Jones, is his high school sweetheart and works as a school teacher.

However, some WWE Superstars' partners are a little more famous because of their professions. While some wrestlers married models, others fell in love with athletes.

These athletes have competed in championships, broken records, and established successful businesses. One of them even dreams of joining his real-life partner in WWE and become a pro wrestler himself.

Here are five WWE Superstars who are dating/married to athletes.

#5. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews and his wife, Linda Palonen

Apollo Crews has one of the most impressive physiques in WWE. His wife, Linda Palonen, doesn't lack far behind.

Palonen is a professional bodybuilder and has competed in bodybuilding competitions, including the IFBB North American Championships and NPC Europa Show of Champions.

Palonen, who grew up in Finland, started playing sports at a young age. Her father was a mill worker like her grandfather and did not want Palonen and her brother to go down the same path. Hence, he insisted both his children get a proper education and play sports.

"I played basketball. My mom was always my biggest cheerleader, pushing me to get good grades and excel in sports. And, I did excel in both. I even earned a spot in the Finnish junior national team one year," Palonen told resourceconsulting.com.

Besides being a professional bodybuilder and a former basketball player, Apollo Crews' wife followed her father's advice of getting a proper education. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Stetson University before obtaining her MBA from Stetson University School of Business. She is currently a wealth advisor and shareholder with Resource Consulting Group.

Palonen's husband, Apollo Crews, is a successful WWE Superstar. He is a former United States Champion and the current Intercontinental Champion. The 33-year-old currently competes on SmackDown.

