5 possible opponents for Finn Balor on RAW

In one of the most unexpected picks on the second night of the WWE Draft, Finn Balor returned to RAW. The former Universal Champion was part of the red brand before the WWE Superstar Shake-up of 2019.

Finn Balor has been absent from WWE programming ever since his shocking and unfortunate loss to Universal Champion, Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

Finn, in his Demon King avatar, had the match won when he went for a Coup de Grace on a battered Reigns. However, the top rope mysteriously collapsed, with Balor hurting his knee in the process. The Tribal Chief then nailed a spear on the reeling challenger, which was enough to seal the deal.

With the Prince now a RAW Superstar again, there will be new opponents and fresh challenges awaiting him once the draft comes into effect after Crown Jewel.

In this article, we look at five possible opponents for Finn Balor on RAW.

#5 AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

AJ Styles and Finn Balor have been friends from their time at New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The two WWE Superstars had a fantastic match in their only meeting to date at the 2017 edition of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, with Finn prevailing in his Demon King avatar.

Styles, in a tweet, welcomed Balor to RAW after the former Universal Champion was drafted from SmackDown. The Phenomenal One and his partner Omos are currently involved in a feud against RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro with their clash set for Crown Jewel.

Post this pay-per-view, the two friends can certainly lock horns, with Finn having expressed his desire to face AJ in one more match during an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

If this contest does see the light of day, it will surely serve as a treat for the WWE Universe.

