5 WWE Superstars who are married to actresses

Many WWE Superstars are married to women who work in several different professions, including acting.

Throughout the past few months, we have shed light on the professions of many WWE Superstars' wives. Some of them work regular full-time jobs, like AJ Styles' wife, Wendy, who works as a school teacher. Others established their own businesses, like Robert Stone's wife, Tara Sue Gally.

While most of these women were not well-known to the fans, others were already famous due to working in fields like modeling and acting.

Let's take a look at the list of WWE Superstars who are married to actresses, with some even meeting their spouses for the first time on the filming set.

#5. WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston - Kori Campfield

Eleven years ago, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Kori Campfield. Campfield's real name is Chi-Chi Schickel. She is an actress and has appeared in a few short films.

In 2011, Campfield played the role of Diane in the short film The Circle of Men. That same year, she played the role of Cassandra Ford in the short video Hide. According to several sources, Kofi Kingston's wife has also acted in a few lesser-known TV series.

In addition to pursuing an acting career, Kori Campfield owns a yoga studio. Among her clients are The Bella Twins.

Kofi Kingston and his wife have two sons, Kai and Orion. While Kingston spends most of his time on the road with WWE, his wife is the one that takes care of the kids.

Kori Campfield has made a few appearances on WWE TV. She has accompanied her husband to a few WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies in the past few years and attended a few WWE shows, including one where he celebrated winning the WWE Championship. The actress also participated in her husband's episode of WWE 24.

