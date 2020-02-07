Former 5-time Champion marries Indian actress

Samir Singh is now married

The beginning of a new year has seemingly started out well for former 24/7 Champion Samir Singh, who revealed on Instagram earlier today that he had married Indian actress Gurpreet Grewal.

Samir and his brother Sunil are known as The Singh Brothers on WWE TV and whilst they were once associated with Jinder Mahal, they now have a Bollywood gimmick and are often seen on 205 Live.

The couple married in Vancouver, and he posted the following Instagram update of him and his new bride.

Samir added the following caption to the image:

"Thank you for making me a better person, while helping me grow mentally and spiritually. You stood by me no matter what the obstacle was and now life just feels so much more better with you in it."

Samir, whose real name is Harvinder, has also appeared in a number of movies working as an actor and model outside of WWE, which could have been where he met his bride to be. Harvinder is also three years younger than his brother Garvinder who's known as Sunil Singh but has one more 24/7 Championship reign since he's now on five.

All of Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Samir on his marriage and hope that it's a lengthy and happy union.