"You have to be ready for it" – Kurt Angle reveals the toughest thing about being a WWE star

Kurt Angle recently argued that being the champion in WWE is the toughest thing to do as a wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer pointed to the schedule and the pressure of drawing crowds as the primary reasons for this stance.

WWE depends on crowd reactions, so if the fans start losing interest in a star, that competitor might be in danger of falling behind and/or getting replaced by someone else. This pressure particularly applies to the company's champions,

Likewise, on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed being a champion was the most challenging thing to do. Champions have to be on all shows, including house shows, to keep the fans happy.

"Yeah, you have to be on every night," said Angle. "You're gonna wrestle between 20 to 30 minutes, whether it's a house show, TV, a pay-per-view, you're gonna stay busy. And you're carrying the company on your shoulders. So it's a big responsibility, and you have to be ready for it."

"There is a lot of pressure because you're expected to draw now. You're the one that's selling the tickets. The main one that's selling the tickets in the pay-per-view buys. So you know, you know that in your mind. And you have other talent that's up there upper-tier talent, it also, you know, help sell tickets. But, you know, from a champion standpoint, that's your job."

Kurt Angle claims WWE Stars preferred being on RAW to holding titles on SmackDown in mid-2000s.

Kurt Angle in WWE

On the newest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer made a stunning claim and said WWE stars in the mid-2000s preferred staying on Monday Night RAW to going to reigning as champions on SmackDown.

He added that several stars were offered the chance to move to SmackDown and become the world champion after Batista's injury. But they all declined the opportunity because they wanted to remain on Monday Night RAW. Angle then jumped on the chance to become the champion when Vince McMahon approached him, and the rest is history.

