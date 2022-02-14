Though their faces are well-known to fans, many of WWE's female superstars look very different without makeup.

In order to to stand out, the women of WWE usually wear a lot of makeup. The wrestling industry is built on flamboyancy and striking appearances, after all. But because of that, many wrestling fans are not used to seeing them with their natural looks.

Nevertheless, some of these wrestlers have appeared without makeup a few times in years past. While some participated in a special no-makeup photoshoot, others used social media to share makeup-less photos with their followers.

Here are 10 current WWE women and what they look like without makeup.

#10. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose typically wears a lot of makeup onscreen and in photoshoots. Nevertheless, the NXT Women's Champion has never been afraid to show off her natural beauty. Over the past few years, she's posted several pictures of herself without makeup on social media.

In May 2019, Rose posted a no-makeup photo of herself on Twitter. In the caption, she stated that not wearing makeup is her favorite thing about being home. Many of her followers liked the photo and told her that she looked gorgeous.

Although the 31-year-old is one of the most beautiful women on the WWE roster today, she desires to prove that she is more than just a pretty face. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Rose stated that she wants to be known for her abilities and athleticism and not just for her looks.

"My whole career has been the ‘Golden Goddess,’ ‘God’s Greatest Creation.’ A lot of it has been based on my looks, and that is fine. But at the end of the day, I want to be known for my abilities, my athleticism, how hard I have trained and how hard I have worked to get to where I have got and not just about my looks. Yeah, it is great to look amazing and pretty, but that won’t always be there," she said.

God's Greatest Creation has been holding the NXT Women's Championship since October 2021. She recently defended her title against Kay Lee Ray.

1 / 10 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell