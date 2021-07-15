5 times WWE Superstars hit back at body shamers

Several WWE Superstars have hit back at their body shamers in the past few years.

A few people have tried to body shame some WWE Superstars on social media. However, these wrestlers did not tolerate this shameful and unacceptable behavior and fought back

Alexa Bliss is the latest WWE Superstar to teach body shamers a lesson. Bliss, who had suffered from body issues growing up, hit back when a Twitter user tried to body shame her.

"#1. how F’Ing DARE you try to body shame me. #2. All pics except last one are very old. #3 I haven’t been able to control my weight loss lately since being sick a few months ago . #4 all u have to say about my career since 2013 is pics of my butt? I pity u ✌🏻 bless,"

Here are five other times WWE Superstars have rightfully hit back at their body shamers.

#5. WWE Superstar Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke is a hard-working WWE competitor. She has worked her way up from the performance center to Monday Night RAW. Brooke is also one of the most athletic female superstars in WWE, having practiced gymnastics and bodybuilding before jumping into pro wrestling.

Despite her hard work in the ring, some people tried to body shame her on social media last month over plastic surgery links. She was quick to slam her body shamers with a long message on Instagram.

My biggest Flex is I’m secure within … I don’t listen or let anything effect my state of mind! People wanna guess stuff is about them and come back with some dumb shit- NEWSFLASH I don’t waste my breathe or talk negative, I state facts where it matters and it’s not on you!

The 32-year-old addressed the changes in her physical appearance, revealing that she has not had any plastic surgery on her face and does not plan to. Brooke explained that her face looks a little different because she lost weight due to hard work.

"No one needs this Body-shaming that I’ve seen all week long with women! It’s sad! And in FACT it means ur not secure about YOURSELF! So I know what imma do.. Is flex on. CONFIDENCE IS KEY."

Dana Brooke has proven to be tough in and outside the ring. She slams her body shamers as powerfully as she slams her opponents on the mat.

