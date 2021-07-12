Alexa Bliss slams fan for horribly trying to body shame her

Monday Night RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has taken to Twitter to slam a fan for horribly trying to body shame her.

Bliss has previously spoken on multiple occasions about dealing with issues regarding her body throughout her life. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion furiously replied the following to the fan's derogatory tweet, which has now been deleted.

"#1. how F’Ing DARE you try to body shame me. #2. All pics except last one are very old. #3 I haven’t been able to control my weight loss lately since being sick a few months ago . #4 all u have to say about my career since 2013 is pics of my butt? I pity u ✌🏻 bless," wrote Alexa Bliss in her tweet.

Alexa Bliss on her body image issues and eating disorder

Alexa Bliss has had a highly successful career in WWE. However, things weren't always great for her as she suffered from body image issues and an eating disorder. During her WWE 365 documentary on the WWE Network in 2019, Bliss spoke about the same.

“I’ve had implants since I was 17, we’re just going to throw that out there. When I had my eating disorder, I got down to 85lbs. My doctor told my mom, ‘If she doesn’t get admitted she will die’. They treated my health symptoms; they didn’t treat the mental side of it. The second time I was hospitalised they treated it like a mental disorder and a mental illness. That’s when it actually started getting better,” said Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss added how she was very self-conscious about her body and how the implants helped her overcome her eating disorders and body image issues.

“So, I was very self-conscious about my body and the fact that I felt like a seven-year-old boy. There are studies that show it [implants] helps women recover from eating disorders because they feel more womanly and they feel better about their bodies and better about their self-image. All the doctors that were in on this one procedure were my paediatrician, my eating disorder doctor, my psychologist, my psychiatrist. I will never regret doing that for myself because it helped me get over my eating disorders and my body image issues,” said Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss has been one of the most featured superstars on Monday Night RAW over the last several months. After betraying "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37, she took her dark character to a whole new level, introducing the WWE Universe to her new "friend" Lilly, a scary-looking doll.

Alexa Bliss is all set to compete in this year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The other participants announced so far are Asuka, Nikki Cross, Naomi, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan. Can Bliss become a two-time Ms. Money in the Bank?

