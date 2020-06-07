WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley slams body shamer on Twitter

Rhea Ripley has made many heads turn since she signed with WWE in 2017. The Australian Pro-Wrestler was part of WWE's Mae Young Classic the year she signed on but failed to win it. Rhea Ripley was the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion and held on to the Title for 139 days. Rhea Ripley made her NXT debut in 2019 and has been one of WWE's main attraction for the Black and Gold brand.

WWE's Rhea Ripley on Twitter

Recently, Rhea Ripley didn't take too kindly to a Twitter use shaming her on the platform. Here's the tweet with the former NXT Women's Champion's reply.

Pure Ignorance. Grow up. Be better.

If you have nothing good to say then zip it, it’s that easy... 🙄 @ArmyOfAction ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vL7IT2PYe1 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 7, 2020

In the tweet, we can see the user taking a shot at Ripley, but the WWE NXT Superstar gave it back to him in the only way she knows how to. Being a WWE Superstar isn't easy. While you do garner love and appreciation from fans over the world, there are always a few waiting to take a shot when your guard is down.

Rhea Ripley in WWE NXT

In 2019, Rhea Ripley beat Shayna Baszler to win her first NXT Women's Championship. This made her the first woman to have ever won the NXT UK and the NXT Women's Title in the WWE. Ripley's Title reign ended when Charlotte Flair, who won the 2020 Royal Rumble, beat her at WrestleMania 36.

Rhea Ripley was missing in action since WrestleMania for a month. She made her return in May on NXT when The Queen got herself disqualified in a Title Match against Io Shirai. The Australian signalled to the WWE Universe that she has returned to claim the Title she had lost to Flair at WrestleMania.

In a few hours, at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Rhea Ripley will be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship. The match booked is a Triple Threat Match that also involves Io Shirai. The Champion, Charlotte Flair does have her hands full with two challengers coming after the prize she holds so close to herself.

While you wait for The Queen's match, you can watch Sportskeeda's interview with her and what she thinks about her current role in the WWE.