5 current WWE Superstars who were born into wealthy families

Unlike many others, a few current WWE Superstars were born into wealthy families.

Several WWE Superstars have had a rough childhood. They were born into families that suffered financial difficulties. Hence, some of these wrestlers worked several jobs and had to sleep in their cars before making it big in the wrestling business.

Meanwhile, other WWE Superstars did not have to go through the same path. Instead, they were born into wealthy families and had a much more comfortable life growing up. Most of these superstars even came from famous wrestling families.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who were born into wealthy families.

#5. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte was born in April 1986 into the famous Flair family. As the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, the current SmackDown Women's Champion had a very comfortable life growing up.

In her book "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," the multi-time Women's Champion stated that her life as a Flair kid might have seemed like a fantasy to other people.

The 35-year old disclosed that she went to a private school and lived a life of luxury at home. She also had her own dollhouse at home, and her parents let her play in their luxurious cars.

"I used to love to play in my parents’ cars—something they allowed me to do, since I enjoyed pretending that I could drive their Mercedes-Benzes too. I would sit in one of their cars, pushing buttons on the radio and imitating how my parents would open and close the glove compartment. I’d move down in the driver’s seat to press on the gas and brake pedals," she wrote in her book.

Charlotte has been an athlete since her childhood. She spent several years playing volleyball and captained her high school team. The SmackDown Women's Champion then worked as a personal trainer before joining WWE in 2012.

Ric Flair's daughter is now one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars in history. She is a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion. Charlotte is currently active on SmackDown, where she holds the Blue Brand's Women's Title.

